Time for a Summer Fling: 10+ Atlanta Theatre Productions to Catch this Summer

As Alice Cooper sings, "School's out for summer!" Here in the South, the temperature rises, and everyone flocks to indoor activities like movies, shopping, and the closest air conditioning. Instead of these boring activities, why not find your way to one of Atlanta's theatres? There are a ton of shows playing in Atlanta this summer that are great for a variety of audiences.

The Fox Theatre

Downtown Atlanta's most famous theatre, and, of course, host to Broadway Across America shows, The Fox Theatre has a delightful roundup of shows this summer. The lineup includes the perfect Mother's Day treat to BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, family-friendly FROZEN, and movie-turned-Broadway musical, MEAN GIRLS.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Running May 20 through May 22, 2022. Tickets starting at $34.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

FROZEN

Running June 2 through June 12, 2022. Tickets starting at $31.

Critics are calling FROZEN, "A can't miss Broadway event" (NBC), and now it's joining Disney's smash hit musicals The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America! FROZEN is an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning creative team, led by Academy Award® winners Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Award®-winning director Michael Grandage. It features the songs you know and loves from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers.

MEAN GIRLS

Running July 19 through July 24. Tickets starting at $36.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.

City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company is such an unexpected gem outside of Atlanta. Located in the heart of downtown Sandy Springs, this theatre frequently puts on Broadway-caliber productions. This summer, CSTC is bringing some classic shows to life. In fact, their first show of the summer season, THE COLOR PURPLE, debuted in Atlanta before it ever made it to Broadway.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Running May 6 through May 22, 2022. Tickets starting at $40.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Note: This production contains adult themes. It is recommended for mature audiences.

WEST SIDE STORY

Running July 8 through July 24, 2022. Tickets starting at $40.

As relevant today as when it premiered in 1957, WEST SIDE STORY is widely regarded as among the best musicals ever written. This landmark Broadway musical (with a legendary score by Leonard Bernstein) transports Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, struggling to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice.

Horizon Theatre Company

Horizon Theatre's mission is to bring contemporary shows that have never been seen in Atlanta to their stage. This can be anything from a world premiere production to a popular show from the other side of the world.

ROE

Running May 6 through June 12, 2022. Tickets starting at $35.

In turns shocking, humorous and poignant, ROE reflects the fierce debate over Roe vs. Wade through the personal journeys of Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") and Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who argued the landmark case at the Supreme Court. This historically sweeping play cuts through the headlines to reveal the twists and turns in the amazing stories of Norma and Sarah in the years leading up to and following the fateful decision.

SQUARE BLUES

Running July 8 through August 14, 2022. Tickets starting at $35, but are not yet on sale.

In Odessa Blue's neighborhood café, three generations of a Black southern family share a passion for activism, art, and following your heart. But they don't always agree on the methods, especially when their protests threaten their freedom and safety. In this expansive, timely, and magical comedy-drama, the Blue family faces a crossroads. Only together can they find the courage to stand up for their beliefs as they redefine what makes a family and what holds it together.

The Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre has debuted more than one hundred productions since it was founded in 1968, kicking off Tony Award-winning productions like THE COLOR PURPLE and AIDA. Their summer production is no different! In fact, TRADING PLACES is director Kenny Leon's homecoming. He is not only a former Alliance Theatre Artistic Director, but he founded Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company here in Atlanta, and has won a Tony Award for Best Direction. This production has Broadway dreams, led by a Broadway veteran.

TRADING PLACES

Running May 25 through June 26, 2022. Tickets starting at $42, with teen availability starting at $10.

TRADING PLACES is a hilarious world-premiere musical pitting nature against nurture in a modern-day prince and the pauper story. When the lives of a poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker are swapped as part of an elaborate bet between wealthy brothers, each is challenged in a way they never imagined. Set in the 80s decade of shoulder pads and big hair, and reimagined through today's societal lens, audiences will walk out of the theater "looking good, feeling good."

Synchronicity Theatre

This summer, Synchronicity is host to BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS before it embarks on a national tour. Be the first to see the show before it travels the nation! Synchronicity's tagline is "Smart, gutsy, bold," and this show certainly fits that moniker.

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Running June 3 through June 26, 2022. Tickets starting at $26, with ticket discounts available for students and military.

Growing up can be hard, but "don't worry 'bout a thing, man!" Ziggy wants to get out and enjoy his beautiful island in the sun, but the fear of evil spirits, tropical storms, and bandits keep him locked inside. With the help of a few feathered friends, he learns to face his fears and is reminded in soothing six-part harmony that 'every little thing gonna' be alright!' Featuring music and lyrics by the reggae legend himself, and based on the story by his eldest daughter, Cedella Marley, BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS is a jammin' musical that's perfect for the whole family.

Atlanta Lyric Theatre

What's unique about Atlanta Lyric Theatre is that it is solely focused on musical theatre, so if you're looking for a fun musical, definitely start here. The theatre is also a cornerstone of the arts in Marietta, making theatre accessible to all through educational programs and their continued dedication to promoting local talent.

MATILDA

Running June 15 through June 26, 2022. Tickets starting at $52.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents and is the bane of headmistress, Miss Trunchbull-Matilda's courage and cleverness just might save the day. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable gang of "revolting" children, MATILDA is a joyous girl power romp.

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

When we say that there is something for everyone from Atlanta theatre this summer, we mean it! The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre has a different take on theatre, with two streaming shows that audiences can watch from the comfort of their own homes!

THE WILD PARTY

Streaming June 17 through June 19, 2022. Tickets on sale in May.

Lovers Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie's wandering eyes land on a striking man named Mr. Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax, so is Burrs' jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Mr. Black. The gun gets fired, but who's been shot?

NEXT TO NORMAL

Streaming July 23, 2022. Tickets on sale soon.

NEXT TO NORMAL, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. NEXT TO NORMAL takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

The Shakespeare Tavern

There is a lot of new theatre debuting this summer, but there are also some fantastic shows onstage for fans of classic theatre. The Shakespeare Tavern has FIVE shows running this summer, including an especially exciting THE MERCHANT OF VENICE featuring an all-female cast!

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

Running July 30 through August 14. More details and tickets on sale soon.

Shylock, the Jewish moneylender and one of Shakespeare's most controversial characters of all time, Antonio and Portia face off in this complicated and harrowing "comedy" that has challenged artists and audiences for centuries