Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is a Wonder for All at City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company has returned to the stage with the Disney classic BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, directed and choreographed by the notable Baayork Lee (who had also recently choreographed CSTC’s production of CATS).

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was adapted from Disney’s 1991 animated film. The Broadway musical’s story remains close to the original movie with a few adaptations, such as clarification for a human-sized teapot and clock. In addition to the 8 original songs from the movie, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Linda Woolverton added more songs to assist in moving the story along and character development.

Before we get too far into this, I will preface this review with a note. Diane Phelan is cast as Belle. However, for most of the opening weekend, the role of Belle was played by Phelan’s understudy, Amanda Fallon Smith.

The set designed by Kelly Tighe was both simple and detailed all at the same time. The castle itself was one large piece, essentially divided into 4-5 key rooms. One set piece did so much. The sheer logistics of it all was just astounding.

This was also the first CSTC production I’ve seen that had people flying! Not a lot of them, but one at the beginning and at the end added a whole new level to the production (no pun intended).

The show opens with “Belle” introducing us to the sleepy little town, the judgemental villagers, and, of course, Belle (Amanda Fallon Smith). It was as if she was born for the role. She looked the part, and sounded absolutely perfect. CSTC shared on social media that she had barely 3 hours’ notice before going on for the role. You never would have known. The ladies’ room at intermission was buzzing with how impressed everyone was. You could also see how full of emotion she was at the curtain call. It brought tears to my eyes as well to see her living (what I assume to be) her dream.

Christian Magby was an amazing Beast. It takes a lot to be able to perform under layers of prosthetics and makeup and still embody a character. Magby had no issue. He felt every song and embraced the internal transition from beast to “act like a gentleman”. Your heart broke alongside his when he sang “If I Can’t Love Her” to close out Act I.

My personal favorite was Lumiere, played by Nick Walker Jones. He managed to find the sweet spot of being a cheeky Frenchman without going over into cheesy. The accent was perfect, and major props to him for holding his arms up for the whole time he was onstage. Conversely, Maggie McCown embraced being more of the cheesy-Frenchwoman, but it worked for her and the role.

Mrs. Potts (Candice Song Donehoo) was the perfect mother-figure we all wish for in troubling situations, and sweet little Chip (Cece Fields and Michael Wood) was just too adorable! Grace Choi felt like a hidden talent in her role as Madame de la Grande Bouche. With her distinct voice, you could pick her out in all of the ensemble numbers. While frequently onstage, Le Fou (DJ Plunkett) was the forgettable, buffoon sidekick. Our key ensemble closes out with the stuffy and lovable Cogsworth (Luke Grooms).

I would be remiss if I did not call out the bar dance during “Gaston”. As someone who was unfamiliar with the differences between the stage production and the original movie, I was not expecting a large dance number until “Be Our Guest”. The cup-ography of this dance was so fun and unexpected!

One drawback from the show was Gaston’s costume and overall look. While I understand this musical was adapted from a cartoon, Stanley Allyn Owen looked like a cartoon in inexpensive clothing (like a Halloween costume of someone dressing the part). With so many other incredible costumes and styling, it felt like a real miss.

CSTC did something a little bit different with this production and included a few of their Pre-Professional members as ensemble castmates! It’s an incredible opportunity for them to have been included in this professional production. Well done, Kiersten Ayanna, T’Jay Groce, Gabe Hardin, and Jayla Lopez.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is appropriate for all ages, and is absolutely worth the family outing. If you’re feeling particularly inspired, be sure to show up in costume! The show is everything we love about Disney and Broadway: A story told through song with a heartwarming message destined to lighten your heart.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is onstage at the Byers Theatre through March 24, 2024, so grab your tickets now! The performances are selling out fast.

Note: There are strobe effects in this production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. They’re not prolonged, but could be problematic to some viewers.