Theatrical Outfit Presents OUR TOWN & THE LARAMIE PROJECT In Repertory

Theatrical Outfit launches its 2019 - 2020 Season with an unprecedented event - Our Town and The Laramie Project running together in repertory. 10 actors. 2 directors. 1 unforgettable experience. This groundbreaking theatrical event runs August 27 - September 29, 2019 only at The Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

"Laramie is a latter-day Grover's Corners, a cozy place where everyone appears to know everyone else's business and actually finds comfort in this. The Laramie Project is Our Town with a question mark, as in, 'Could this be our town? It can't happen here,' followed immediately by 'And yet it has.'" - The New York Times

Considered by many to be the greatest American play ever, Our Town depicts the town of Grover's Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager character and performed with minimal props and sets, this classic chronicles the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in theatre - die.

In 1998, a university student named Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, beaten, and tied to a prairie fence outside Laramie, Wyoming. When he died days later, the world learned Shepard was targeted because he was gay. A breathtaking collage of the local residents, The Laramie Project is virtuously determined to find the light in an event of harrowing darkness and exposes the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

Our Town & The Laramie Project In Repertory features an ensemble of 10 of Atlanta's finest portraying over 100 different characters across 2 American classics. The ensemble includes: Maggie Birgel (Nell Gwynn at Synchronicity), Allan Edwards (The Pitmen Painters at Theatrical Outfit), Michael Hanson (True West in Los Angeles), Asia Howard (Pipeline at Horizon Theatre), Curtis Lipsey (An Octoroon at Actor's Express), Shaun Maclean (Disney's Freaky Friday at Horizon Theatre), Stacy Melich (The Flower Room at Actor's Express), Mary Lynn Owen (Knead at Alliance Theatre), Maria Rodriguez-Sager (Miss Bennet at Theatrical Outfit), and Jayson Warner Smith (TV's "The Walking Dead").

David Crowe (director of Our Town) & Clifton Guterman (director of The Laramie Project) lead a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes scenic design from Stephanie Busing, lighting design from Ben Rawson, costume design from Sydney Roberts, sound design from Bennett Walton, and properties design from Nick Battaglia.

Our Town & The Laramie Project In Repertory will run August 27 - September 29, 2019. Tickets range from $15 - $51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available (for information, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org). Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees apply. Order early for best pricing. Our theatre is located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - The Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303).





