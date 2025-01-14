The Alliance Theatre to Host Free Collision Performance for MLK Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with the teen artists of the Alliance Theatre’s Palefsky Collision Project as they reimagine their 2024 summer performance Dear Dr. King. This year’s MLK Day performance will re-explore Dreams Born of Chaos, an original work inspired by Amanda Gorman’s The Hill We Climb.

Nearly 20 teens will perform Dear Dr. King in-person on Monday, January 20, 2025, in the Azadi Galleria of the Woodruff Arts Center’s Memorial Arts Building. The performance is directed by Sam Provenzano in collaboration with Maya Lawrence (Playwright), Rodney L. Williams (Director of Artistic Mentorship), and David Koté (Music Director).

The event will take place on Monday, January 20 at 2: p.m. at Azadi Galleria, Memorial Arts Building, Woodruff Arts Center. RSVP for free tickets: https://www.alliancetheatre.org/palefsky-collision-project



Written by Atlanta's bestselling author, playwright, and civil rights activist, Pearl Cleage (Blues for An Alabama Sky, In My Granny's Garden, Tell Me My Dream), Sit-in invites students, parents, teachers, and families to experience the Civil Rights Movement as a living, breathing energy with practical lessons, ethical challenges, and moral choices that remain relevant today. Available for stream for free in honor of MLK Day, Sit-in features a mixture of Civil Rights anthems and new freedom songs composed specifically for the animated feature.

