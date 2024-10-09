TARZAN to Open at The Canton Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lolek's Storytellers will be performing Tarzan the Disney Musical at the Canton Theater this weekend (Oct 11th-13th) and next (Oct 19th and 20th).

The orphaned Tarzan grows up in the remote African wilderness, raised by the gentle gorilla Kala. When a British expedition enters the jungle, Tarzan encounters the beautiful Jane and recognizes that, like her, he's human. Falling in love with Jane, Tarzan is torn between embracing civilization and staying with his gorilla family, which becomes threatened by the ruthless hunter Clayton.

This richly staged production features the music of Phil Collins and will be starring the compelling Steven Corrales as Tarzan, Broadway aspiring actress Sophia Dickinson as Jane, Lolek's fantastic regular Venessa Meier as Kala, international performer Henry Bromin as Kerchak and Atlanta area theater performer Sam Bradford as Turk.

This performance is suitable for the entire family and will be offered as Nighttime and Matinee performances. Showtimes are Oct 11th at 7:30pm, Oct 12th and 13th at 3:00pm, Oct 19th at 7:30pm and Oct 20th at 6:30pm. Canton Theatre is located 121 Main St Canton Georgia 30114.

Tickets can be Purchased by going to: www.loleksstorytellers.com

