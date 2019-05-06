Stage Door Players Presents AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Fans of last year's jukebox hit SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE will find their toes tapping again as STAGE DOOR PLAYERS brings the joyful music of Thomas "Fats" Waller to the stage for the next hit in their Sapphire Season of Celebration - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'.

The inimitable Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. With familiar songs like Honeysuckle Rose, This Joint is Jumpin', I Can't Give You Anything But Love, and the title tune, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The show opens on Friday, May 24 and runs through Sunday, June 16, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now at the box office (770-396-1726), or online at www.stagedoorplayers.net. Tickets are $33; senior, student, and youth discounts are available.

Featuring Fenner Eaddy, Alyssa Michelle, Spencer G. Stephens, Vallea E. Woodbury, and Melissa "Lola" Youngblood, the show is directed by SDP Artistic Director Robert Egizio, with Musical Direction by Nick Silvestri, and Choreography by Jordan Keyon Smith.

