Spotlight: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at The Mask Center

Tesseract Theatre Labs & Act Before You Think Productions present the dark romantic saga GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, by Pulitzer nominee Rajiv Joseph, at The Mask Center in Atlanta for an intimate performance.

Opening the first weekend of May for a limited two weekend run, starring Elizabeth Gibbs & Matt Mercurio. Over the course of 30 years, the lives of two best friends, Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together. 16+ (mature themes and language)

Thursday-Saturday nights and runs till the following weekend, closing Saturday May 11th. Shows are at 8pm at THE MASK CENTER in The Little Five Points Community Center (same building as Horizon Theatre).

