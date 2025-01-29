Savannah Performing Arts Festival Previews First Week of Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Savannah Performing Arts Festival has announced a preview of events for the festival's inaugural first week. At 12 p.m. on Feb. 10, the public is invited to join the Opening Ceremonies with a ribbon cutting in front of the Ben Tucker Theatre in the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, located at 201 Montgomery Street. The festival has partnered with the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting, and attendees will hear remarks from City of Savannah dignitaries. The Open House follows immediately after at 12:30 p.m., and attendees will discover performing arts companies, participate in meet and greets with local performers, enjoy live performances, encounter festival sneak peeks, and more. The Opening Ceremonies and Open House are free to attend and open to the public.

The Savannah Performing Arts Festival is a dynamic multi-week event, taking place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 22. The festival includes multiple panels, interactive events, spotlight shows, luncheons, performances, and a one night only gala. All events take place in the Ben Tucker Theatre at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, unless otherwise noted. All programming is subject to change.

"This festival is about getting together and celebrating the joy that performance art brings to the community," said Chris Bass, Executive Director. "Our organization has persevered to make it a reality, and we are truly looking forward to the Opening Ceremonies."

Each weekday of the festival's first week will feature panels at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a Performing Arts Lunch at 12 p.m., and an interactive event at 2 p.m. Each of these events will be held in the Ben Tucker Theatre at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. To view the full festival schedule, please visit www.onstagesavannah.com/festival-schedule/.

Events for the first week of the Savannah Performing Arts Festival are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Celebrate Music Day

Panel (11 a.m.) - The Savannah Music Scene

Performing Arts Lunch (12 p.m.) - The Singer/Songwriter Performing Arts Lunch

Panel (1 p.m.) - Music & Lyrics: The Art of Songwriting

Interactive (2 p.m.) - The Musically Music Trivia Game

Wednesday, Feb. 13: Celebrate Kids Day

Panel (11 a.m.) - Happily Ever After: The Art of Princess Performance

Performing Arts Lunch (12 p.m.) - The Kids' Table Performing Arts Lunch

Panel (1 p.m.) - Just Kid-ding Around: The Art of Children's Theatre

Interactive (2 p.m.) - Broadway Junior Sing Along

Thursday, Feb. 13: Celebrate Variety Day

Panel (11 a.m.) - More than Bump & Grind: The Art of Burlesque

Performing Arts Lunch (12 p.m.) - The Variety Hour Performing Arts Lunch

Panel (1 p.m.) - Heels & Hair: The Art of Drag

Interactive (2 p.m.) - Be a SPAF Lip Sync Star

Friday, Feb. 14: Celebrate Valentine's Day

Performing Arts Lunch (12 p.m.) - Valentine's Day Performing Arts Brunch

The festival is being produced by the Savannah Performance Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that represents a collective of performing arts organizations in Savannah. All proceeds from the festival will be devoted to promoting the arts in Savannah. For more information about the festival schedule and tickets, please visit here.

