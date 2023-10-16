Rome High Theatre to Present THE WHITE ROSE This Week

(Rome, GA) - The Rome High Theatre Department presents "The White Rose" by James DeVita on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM in the Rome High Performing Arts Center.

The play is based on the true story of college student Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans who led their anti-Nazi resistance group to speak out against Hitler and his regime. Beginning in the summer of 1942, they wrote and distributed leaflets calling for opposition to the dictatorship and an end to the war. The efforts of The White Rose have been referred to as "quite possibly the single most heroic feat in European history."

The show, directed by Rome High Theatre teacher Alexis Tyson, features a cast and crew of 23 students. In addition to the public performance, the students will present a school show performance on Friday, and then take their production to GHSA One Act Competition in Allatoona, GA on Saturday.

The public performance will be Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM in the Rome High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway in Rome. Tickets are available in advance online at Click Here and at the door 30 minutes before the performance. Prices are $5 for students and staff, and $10 for all others. All ticket sales support the productions and programming of the RHS Theatre Department, which is primarily self-funded.

"The White Rose" is produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. For more information about Rome High Theatre, visit Click Here