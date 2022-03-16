Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage

Sweat tells the story of blue collar workers who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor.

Mar. 16, 2022  

Woodstock Arts is presenting Sweat by Lynn Nottage running through March 20, 2022. Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, Sweat is a masterful depiction of the forces that divide and conquer us. Lynn Nottage has won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, twice, and remains the only woman to do so.

Check out photos below!

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of blue collar workers who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay true to themselves and each other.

"At the end of the day the most miraculous thing about this play is that it is brimming with empathy. In the classic working town watering hole, all these people fall in on each other with the canyons of difference between them - and this play reminds them, and us, to have empathy with and for each other. My ultimate hope is that this play serves to remind us that we are all so very, very human, and to take care of each other. "

-Zach Stolz, director of Sweat

Sweat is on stage at the Woodstock Arts Theatre in Downtown Woodstock for 3 weekends! It is recommended for ages 16+ (Adult Language, Adult Themes, Violence). Concessions, Reformation beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

For more information visit: https://woodstockarts.org/

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
Michael Miller

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
Camille Monae and Maurice Jerry

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
Michael Miller and Hope Funke

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
Camille Monae

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
James Cogswell and Molly Gilmartin

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
Camille Monae and Molly Gilmartin

Photos: Woodstock Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage
Maurice Jerry and Jonathan Joseph

