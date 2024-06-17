Photos: First Look At The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Marietta Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s beloved classic, Beauty and the Beast, comes to life on stage at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.

Opening June 29th, this spellbinding musical invites you to journey with Belle, a courageous young woman who finds herself in an enchanted castle, and the Beast, a prince cursed by a mysterious spell. See photos of the cast in costume below!

Witness timeless songs like "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast" and get swept away by this magical tale of love, bravery, and transformation.



Gaston being Gaston!

