Newnan Theatre Company Presents THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

Newnan Theatre Company kicks off the Halloween season with the classic haunted house story, The Haunting of Hill House, adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from the book by Shirley Jackson. The show opens on Thursday, September 19, in the NTC Blackbox.

Considered by many to be the best "haunted house" story ever written, the plot concerns a truly creepy old mansion, shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation. Hill House has remained empty and silent until this isolation is broken by Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena, who has been granted a short lease by the present owner. He and his team try to delve into the morbid history of the house. Soon though, the spirits of the house make themselves known, goaded into a fatal fury by the professor's attempts.

Director Joseph Moore took the helm of this production because of his love of the genre. "There is nothing like a good scary story," he says. "Shirley Jackson's book is one of the few ever written that could convey the fear strictly through words. She paints such amazing pictures of the spirits within the house and the fear those spirits maintain to keep the house's secrets to itself."

Jeff Allen plays Dr. Montague, the leader of the paranormal investigation team. Faith Farrell plays his wife, Mrs. Montague. Julia Beesley plays troubled Eleanor Vance, who seems to be able to sense more than just spirits in the house. Megs Free and Drew Turner play Theodora and Luke, the other two members of Dr Montague's team. Jennifer McCrary plays Mrs. Dudley, the matron of the house. Luis Kerswill plays Arthur Parker, Mrs. Montague's travel companion.

"It's going to be a chilling night at the theatre. We have all sorts of tricks up our sleeves to make sure each audience member is solidly in the story with our actors. Nobody is safe from Hill House," Moore laughs.

The Haunting of Hill House opens on September 19th and runs through September 29th. The show may be too intense for younger patrons. Tickets are available now by going to the NTC website, www.newnantheatre.org , or by calling the NTC offices at 770.683.6282. Show times are 8 pm for the Thursday through Saturday night shows and 3 pm for the Sunday matinees. If you have any questions about the show's content, please feel free to contact NTC offices.





