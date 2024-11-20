MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS to Return to Horizon Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances will run December 7-31.
Madeline's Christmas will return to Horizon Theatre for its 14th enchanting season from Dec. 7 – 31, 2024! A cherished holiday tradition, this joyful musical adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' beloved children's book is produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children's Theatre. Featuring 24 talented local girls (8-13 years old) from all over Metro Atlanta performing alongside professional actors on a beautiful set, this magical production promises to delight both children and adults.
“It's such a treat to once again bring back Madeline's Christmas— a heartwarming show that has brought joy to countless families for many years now,” says Horizon's Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “Our intimate 160-seat theatre brings children and adults close to the action. And the audience is invited to meet the cast, take photos and get autographs after every show. We're grateful that so many in our community have made the show a beloved holiday tradition.”
Over the past 14 seasons, more than 330 local girls have fulfilled their dreams of performing with a professional theatre company. This year's cast includes students from 4 metro Atlanta counties and more than 25 schools, highlighting the diverse talent across the region.
Based on one of the most popular children's books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, “achoo” echoes in the halls of “the old house in Paris.” All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It's Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the “twelve little girls in two straight lines” end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.
Madeline's Christmas will run Dec. 7 – 31. Performances are weekends at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with additional 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on select dates. Weekday performances will take place Dec. 19 – 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 23, 26 – 27, 30 – 31 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. School day matinees will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12. Tickets are $15 for youth (ages 21 and under) and $20 for adults. For School day matinees, tickets are $10 for school and home school groups. The play is 70-minutes long and appropriate for ages 3 and up. Concessions and Madeline Merchandise are available at the show. Purchases of $10 Star Wands benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Adele Chastain, 4th Grade at Virginia Highland Elementary
Amelia Williams, 5th Grade at St Mary's Academy
Beatrice Choi, 4th Grade at Moonrise Home School
Ellie Hegeman, 6th Grade at The Galloway School
Harper Byrd, 6th Grade at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School
Hattie McSherry, 3rd Grade at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School
Hazel Yu, 5th Grade at Benteen Elementary
Lucy Long, 5th Grade at E. Rivers Elementary School
Penelope Bayalis, 5th Grade at Burgess Peterson Elementary
Railey Maxwell, 4th Grade at Resurgence Hall State Charter School
Skylar Palakshappa, 7th Grade at Woodward Academy
Anari Vasser, 5th Grade at Dekalb Arts Academy
Brooklynn Long, 5th Grade at Toomer Elementary
Joi Jackson, 4th Grade at Princeton Elementary
Jubilee Garrant, 4th Grade at Wadsworth Magnet Elementary
Louisa Kometer, 5th Grade at Homeschool in Candler Park
Maefaire Rogovin, 7th Grade at The Paideia School
Maya Fredrick, 4th Grade at Brookhaven Innovation Academy
Megan Morris, 7th Grade at Waldorf School
Savannah Irby (understudy), 5th Grade at The Museum School of Avondale Estates
Selma Hedin, 3rd Grade at Mary Lin Elementary
Vivian Walker, 5th Grade at The GLOBE Academy
Dawson Hutchens, 6th Grade at Pinckeyville Middle School
Nalani Cook, 5th Grade at Head Elementary School
Gabrielle Wood, 9th Grade at Pebblebrook High School
Videos