MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS to Return to Horizon Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances will run December 7-31.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS to Return to Horizon Theatre This Holiday Season Image
Madeline's Christmas will return to Horizon Theatre for its 14th enchanting season from Dec. 7 – 31, 2024! A cherished holiday tradition, this joyful musical adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' beloved children's book is produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children's Theatre. Featuring 24 talented local girls (8-13 years old) from all over Metro Atlanta performing alongside professional actors on a beautiful set, this magical production promises to delight both children and adults.

“It's such a treat to once again bring back Madeline's Christmas— a heartwarming show that has brought joy to countless families for many years now,” says Horizon's Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “Our intimate 160-seat theatre brings children and adults close to the action. And the audience is invited to meet the cast, take photos and get autographs after every show. We're grateful that so many in our community have made the show a beloved holiday tradition.”

Over the past 14 seasons, more than 330 local girls have fulfilled their dreams of performing with a professional theatre company. This year's cast includes students from 4 metro Atlanta counties and more than 25 schools, highlighting the diverse talent across the region. 

Based on one of the most popular children's books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, “achoo” echoes in the halls of “the old house in Paris.” All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It's Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the “twelve little girls in two straight lines” end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.

Madeline's Christmas will run Dec. 7 – 31. Performances are weekends at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with additional 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on select dates. Weekday performances will take place Dec. 19 – 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 23, 26 – 27, 30 – 31 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. School day matinees will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12. Tickets are $15 for youth (ages 21 and under) and $20 for adults. For School day matinees, tickets are $10 for school and home school groups. The play is 70-minutes long and appropriate for ages 3 and up. Concessions and Madeline Merchandise are available at the show. Purchases of $10 Star Wands benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

ARE MADELINE AND HER FRIENDS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?

 Atlanta, Fulton County

 Adele Chastain, 4th Grade at Virginia Highland Elementary

 Amelia Williams, 5th Grade at St Mary's Academy

 Beatrice Choi, 4th Grade at Moonrise Home School

 Ellie Hegeman, 6th Grade at The Galloway School 

Harper Byrd, 6th Grade at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School

 Hattie McSherry, 3rd Grade at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School

 Hazel Yu, 5th Grade at Benteen Elementary

 Lucy Long, 5th Grade at E. Rivers Elementary School

 Penelope Bayalis, 5th Grade at Burgess Peterson Elementary

 Railey Maxwell, 4th Grade at Resurgence Hall State Charter School

 Skylar Palakshappa, 7th Grade at Woodward Academy

 Dekalb County

 Anari Vasser, 5th Grade at Dekalb Arts Academy

 Brooklynn Long, 5th Grade at Toomer Elementary

 Joi Jackson, 4th Grade at Princeton Elementary

 Jubilee Garrant, 4th Grade at Wadsworth Magnet Elementary

 Louisa Kometer, 5th Grade at Homeschool in Candler Park

 Maefaire Rogovin, 7th Grade at The Paideia School

 Maya Fredrick, 4th Grade at Brookhaven Innovation Academy

 Megan Morris, 7th Grade at Waldorf School

 Savannah Irby (understudy), 5th Grade at The Museum School of Avondale Estates

 Selma Hedin, 3rd Grade at Mary Lin Elementary

 Vivian Walker, 5th Grade at The GLOBE Academy

Gwinnett County

Dawson Hutchens, 6th Grade at Pinckeyville Middle School

 Nalani Cook, 5th Grade at Head Elementary School

 Cobb County

 Gabrielle Wood, 9th Grade at Pebblebrook High School

