Keb'Mo' & Shawn Colvin, Old Crow Medicine Show To Perform In Gainesville This Fall

Outdoor concerts return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville this summer and fall when Keb' Mo' & Shawn Colvin and Old Crow Medicine Show fill the Ivester Amphitheater with music under the stars.

One concert features Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Keb' Mo' & Shawn Colvin on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

A second performance welcomes Grammy Award-winning alt-country/folk string band Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

Discount tickets go on sale to Garden members on Monday, June 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14. Garden memberships are available at atlantabg.org/join.

Seating is general admission, and cash bars and food purchases will be available.

For details, visit gainesvillegarden.org.

The mission of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is to develop and maintain plant collections for display, education, research, conservation and enjoyment. The Gainesville Garden is located at 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville, 30501. For information, visit gainesvillegarden.org.

