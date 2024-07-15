Gather By The Ghost Light to Present ALL BARK, NO BITE This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gather by the Ghost Light (best known for it's audio play productions on it's podcast platform) is producing it's first full-length stage play at Le Chat Noir Theatre in Augusta, GA. The play is a romantic comedy called "ALL BARK, NO BITE" and was written by Massachusetts based playwright Kara Emily Krantz. The show runs from July 19 - 27 and is directed by Jonathan Cook and Devon McSherry.

"Gather by the Ghost Light started out in 2020 as a podcast producing audio play productions written by playwrights around the world," says creator Jonathan Cook. "But last year, we started doing live recorded stage events in front of a sold out audience and even our first short play festival in early 2024 with several of the writers in attendance who traveled to Augusta to see their work performed. ALL BARK, NO BITE marks our first time producing a full-length stage play to the community at Le Chat Noir Theatre."

ALL BARK, NO BITE is published by Ghost Light Publications and the play captures a moment in a couple's relationship where they are having their best friends meet each other for the first time. One is open to the idea of meeting new people. The other... not so much. The show is full of laughs and love and discovery as you learn more about the relationships.

Tickets for the show are available at https://www.simpletix.com/e/all-bark-no-bite-by-kara-emily-krantz-tickets-175892

And you can learn more about Gather by the Ghost Light at https://www.gatherbytheghostlight.com/

