GRAMMY-Award Winning Harlem Quartet Will Perform At KSU

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music will host the New York-based ensemble Harlem Quartet at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. As part of the ArtsKSU Presents series, the concert is a highlight of the "Moving Forward, Together: Black History Month Festival." Tickets are available online or by calling 470-578-6650.

At the recent Grammy Awards, the Harlem Quartet, along with Imani Winds also based in New York, won best classical compendium for "Passion for Bach and Coltrane," an oratorio by Jeffrey Scott that draws on classical and jazz, according to The New York Times. They were also hailed by GRAMMY-winning woodwind virtuoso Ted Nash of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, who declared in a May 2018 Playbill article, "Harlem Quartet is one of the greatest string quartets I have ever heard. They can play anything."

They can also play for anyone, having performed for esteemed audiences worldwide, including President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House and the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. The group has also been featured on WNBC, CNN, NBC's Today Show, WQXR-FM, and the NewsHour with Jim Lehrer.

Interim Assistant Director of the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music Dr. Nathaniel Parker says, "We are so excited to welcome Harlem Quartet to campus. Their international level artistry, coupled with their dedication to promoting diversity in classical music, represents an important paradigm for all young musicians."

Currently the quartet-in-residence at the John J. Cali School of Music and the Royal College of Music in London, the ensemble seeks to "advance diversity in classical music, engaging young and new audiences through the discovery and presentation of varied repertoire that includes works by composers of color." Their performance will feature pieces by artists from historically underrepresented populations in concert music including Black, Latin American, and female composers.

"Our own students will perform for members of the quartet during Thursday evening masterclasses. On Friday, the public can experience their engaging program featuring works written by composers from typically underrepresented groups," Parker adds.

The Harlem Quartet made their public debut in 2006 at Carnegie Hall and has since embraced their mission of bringing classical music to inner-city school children. The ensemble offers diverse programming that combines traditional string quartet pieces with jazz, Latin, and contemporary works, and they seek collaboration with musicians across various genres, including jazz and classical music. The ensemble also prioritizes residency activity and educational outreach opportunities.

Join the Harlem Quartet for this performance on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Bailey Performance Center. Tickets are $24-$30 (students $5) and may be purchased online or by calling 470-578-6650.