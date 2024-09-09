Fox Theatre Unboxes New Bilingual Features For Enhanced FOX IN A BOX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Theatre has announced the expansion of its Fox in a Box educational program, now featuring bilingual English/Spanish resources. This enhancement aims to make the program more accessible and inclusive for students across Georgia. By embracing the linguistic diversity of the state's student population, the updated curriculum fosters a learning environment that honors the rich cultural backgrounds of its students.

Fox in a Box, the historic theatre's interactive elementary school experience, is designed to teach students about the rich history of the Fox Theatre and how its significant events intersect with key classroom lessons. From American history and the Civil Rights Movement to economics, historic preservation and the importance of community development, the Fox in a Box program challenges students to think about how communities share experiences. Since its inception, the program has reached 68,320 students and educators across 175 schools, significantly impacting their learning and teaching experiences. Through its partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service, it is estimated that more than 23,000 participants have experienced the traveling exhibit.

Renowned for its immersive approach to learning, Fox in a Box has been a valuable educational tool since its launch in 2014, helping students explore history, architecture and the arts through the unique lens of the Fox Theatre. The recent expansion of the Fox in a Box video, available now in both English and Spanish, allows the theatre to preserve and share its story and mission with even more individuals.

“With the enhanced Fox in a Box educational program, we're making a major stride toward ensuring that all students, regardless of their language background, can connect with the rich history of the Fox Theatre,” said Director of Community Partnerships for Fox Gives Leigh Burns. “We're excited to see how these bilingual resources will empower students across our state to engage with and learn from our shared history.”

With the addition of Spanish-translated activity materials and a bilingual video, Fox in a Box is now better equipped to serve Georgia's diverse student population. While the in-person, English version of the program visits classrooms in the metro Atlanta area only, the newly updated, bilingual video is available statewide. The timing of this announcement is particularly meaningful as it underscores the Fox Theatre's dedication to supporting Georgia's Hispanic community.

For more information about the Fox in a Box program, please visit foxtheatre.org/fox-in-a-box.

