Fox Theatre Hosts 2024 Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival in August

Every year the Fox Theatre pays homage to its history as a movie palace with its annual Coca Cola Summer Film Festival! The 2023 Film Festival will host an array of anniversary titles starting at $15 (plus applicable fees) over the course of three days at the end of August. Tickets are on sale now at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

The Marquee Club presented by Lexus is accessible with purchase of Marquee Club Level seats or as an add-on to any ticket. Club Level seats are in the front balcony (Loge) section of the theatre and are sold for $45, plus applicable fees. Marquee Club access includes early, private entry, locally sourced food from film-inspired menus; adult and kid-friendly movie-themed beverages for purchase; private bars and rooftop access.

As in previous years, Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival will showcase films on its impressive 26-by-56-foot screen. Patrons will enjoy movies under the Fox Theatre's distinctive blue sky with twinkling stars and fluffy clouds. For select showings, guests will have the opportunity to attend a magical pre-show experience, which will include a sing-along with a vintage cartoon and performances on the world-renowned “Mighty Mo” organ.

2024 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. *Mystery Selection*

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. The Little Mermaid (1989) Sing-along

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Sing-along

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Casablanca (1942)

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. West Side Story (1961)

*Pre-Show Entertainment Experience:

For select titles, an exciting array of pre-show activities and entertainment will immerse guests in the magic of cinema from the moment they arrive -- in both the Marquee Club and the Theatre. For all titles, guests of the Marquee Club presented by Lexus will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive pre-show entertainment and activities, such as character encounters and themed refreshments. But the fun doesn't stop there – guests can anticipate many unexpected delights that will add an extra dash of enchantment to this year's festival. Keep an eye on the venue's socials and website for specific event activations.

*Special Movie Tours:

To extend the Coca-Cola Film Festival experience, the Fox Theatre offers exclusive Film Tours before all film showings. Guests will be taken on a one-hour guided tour through the theatre's original projection booth, screening room, celebrity dressing rooms, and more - all while learning about the history of movie palaces and William Fox's innovations.

Fox Theatre Film Tours will include a voucher for a free small popcorn and small Coca-Cola beverage for you to redeem before the movie begins. Film Tour guests will also be allowed into the theatre before the public to reserve their favorite seat.

*Please note that there are many stairs on this tour and this tour is not ADA accessible.

For tickets and additional information, please visit FoxTheatre.org.

Comments