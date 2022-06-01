FROZEN, CABARET, MATILDA & More Lead Atlanta's June Theater Top 10

Click Here for More Articles on Atlanta Top 10

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Frozen

Fox Theatre - June 2nd through June 12th, 2022.

Critics are calling FROZEN, "A can't miss Broadway event" (NBC), and now it's joining Disney's smash hit musicals The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America! FROZEN is an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning creative team, led by Academy Award® winners Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Award®-winning director Michael Grandage. It features the songs you know and loves from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers.

For tickets: click here.

Matilda

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - June 15th to June 26th, 2022.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents and is the bane of headmistress, Miss Trunchbull-Matilda's courage and cleverness just might save the day. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable gang of "revolting" children, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp.

For tickets: click here.

Trading Places

Alliance Theatre - through June 26th, 2022.

Inspired by the beloved film, TRADING PLACES is a hilarious world-premiere musical pitting nature against nurture in a modern-day prince and the pauper story. When the lives of a poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker are swapped as part of an elaborate bet between wealthy brothers, each is challenged in a way they never imagined. With the help of a charming and unlikely cast of characters, the pawns team up to take their revenge in a comedic and fitting turn that leaves them forever changed for the better. Set in the 80s decade of shoulder pads and big hair, and reimagined through today's societal lens, audiences will walk out of the theater "looking good, feeling good." TRADING PLACES is helmed by an exciting creative team including television and film writer Thomas Lennon (Night at the Museum, Reno 911), musical writing team Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date), and Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

For tickets: click here.

Four: A Cirque Show

Aurora Theatre - June 17th and June 18th, 2022.

AKm?" instant circus returns with another dazzling cirque experience. FOUR explores the power and grace of opposing forces. Told through music, movement, and jaw-dropping skill on different apparatus - the story begins with four distinctly different groups at odds. Yet, just like our essential elements (fire, water, air, and earth) they must learn to coexist in order to thrive. Join us for this thrilling one-hour contemporary circus performance that will delight the entire family. From Akrosphere Aerial Dance & Circus Arts who brought us phenomenal shows like Réveiller, Drift and many others.

For tickets: click here.

Orphie and the Book of Heroes

Woodstock Arts - June 8th through June 22nd, 2022.

In this hilarious and moving new musical adventure that puts a clever twist on Greek mythology, spunky and curious Orphie sets sail to save Homer and his Book of Heroes-a quest that takes her from the heights of Mt. Olympus to the depths of the underworld. On her journey, she meets her hero, Heracles, some sassy Sirens, and even the toe-tapping, comical Hades. Orphie proves that not all heroes have to be powerful and that sometimes all it takes is heart and determination. With alliterations to Greek culture and some surprising twists and fantastical songs-Orphie and the Book of Heroes adds a girl-power spin to the joys of reading and Greek mythology.

For tickets: click here.

Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill

Theatrical Outfir - June 1st through June 26th, 2022.

Have you ever witnessed an icon? Theatrical Outfit will once again be transformed into a 1950s Philadelphia jazz bar where the legendary Billie Holiday is giving one of her final performances. As she wows audiences with her iconic hits, Billie shares bittersweet stories about her life, painting a riveting and moving portrait of the lady whose music wove pain into beauty. Broadway's Terry Burrell returns with a tour-de-force performance featuring more than a dozen of Holiday's beloved songs, including "Strange Fruit," "What A Little Moonlight Can Do," and more. You are in for an "Original And Riveting" evening (The London Times).

Get tickets: click here.

Bootycandy

Actor's Express - through June 12th, 2022.

Join Sutter as he propels through a kaleidoscopic odyssey through his childhood home, church, dive bars, seedy motels - and one riotously funny phone conversation about very inappropriate baby names. One of the most acclaimed satirical comedies in decades, Bootycandy is an audacious series of subversive vignettes that explore what it means to grow up gay and black in America.

Get tickets: click here.

Royal Gambit

Theatre Macon - June 2nd through June 5th, 2022.

This metaphysical portrait of Henry VIII and the six women in his life contrasts this king, the epitome of Renaissance man, with modern liberal thought and concludes that humanism is dead in the twentieth century. Henry remains the same throughout but the women progress in their dress to modern times, showing their knowledge of the lasting effects of Henry's thoughts.

For tickets: click here.

Cabaret

Atlanta Opera - June 2nd through June 19th, 2022.

Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome! The Discoveries series returns with Kander and Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical set in 1930s Berlin. Cabaret star Sally Bowles headlines at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, where an entourage of colorful characters entertains and seduces guests looking for refuge, solace, and acceptance against the ominous threat of fascism. When a wholesome American novelist falls for Sally, he tries to convince her to leave the cabaret behind-but in Berlin she's free...as free as she'll ever be.

For tickets: click here.

Roe

Horizon Theatre - Now through June 12th, 2022.

In turns shocking, humorous and poignant, Roe reflects the fierce debate over Roe vs. Wade through the personal journeys of Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") and Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who argued the landmark case at the Supreme Court. This historically sweeping play cuts through the headlines to reveal the twists and turns in the amazing stories of Norma and Sarah in the years leading up to and following the fateful decision.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.