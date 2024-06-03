FLOCK THE VOTE Comes to Limelight Theater ATL Fringe This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be transported into a world of absurdity, satire, and dark comedy as The Mother Flockers present FLOCK THE VOTE. This captivating and thought-provoking show delves into the fascinating theatrical form of bouffon, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences.

Bouffon, originating from the French tradition of grotesque and satirical comedy, challenges conventional norms and exposes the absurdities of society through exaggerated characters and razor-sharp wit. With roots in mockery and subversion, bouffon performances offer a unique blend of humor and social commentary, inviting audiences to confront uncomfortable truths with laughter as their guide.

FLOCK THE VOTE showcases the talents of a diverse ensemble cast in Eric Davis, Luis Feliciano, Kristen Hoffman, Corey Maier, Solomon Silverman, and Lia Tamborra. Through a series of dynamic and electrifying vignettes, the performers breathe life into a colorful array of characters, each more outrageous and provocative than the last. From scathing political satire to poignant reflections on human nature, the show traverses the full spectrum of emotion and intellect, leaving audiences both entertained and enlightened.

The Mother Flockers come from all over the world: Portland, OR, Austin, TX, Homestead, FL, Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, and Berlin, GER. The group formed after meeting in Boulder, Colorado to work with Giovanni Fusetti, a renowned international Physical Theatre Pedagogue in a Bouffon Intensive. The workshop was three weeks long, and culminated in a public performance presented at the Boulder Circus Center. Giovanni Fusetti is currently working as Devising Consultant, meeting with the group over Zoom from his hometown of Padova, Italy.

FLOCK THE VOTE promises to be a boundary-pushing theatrical experience unlike any other. Join us as we journey into the heart of absurdity and emerge with a newfound appreciation for the transformative power of laughter.

