ELTON BILLY & BARRYâ€”THEY WRITE THE SONGS Starring Craig A Meyer Premieres At Murray Arts Center, August 12

Internationally acclaimed Elton John tribute artist Craig A Meyer will debut ELTON BILLY & BARRY-THEY WRITE THE SONGS, a night of classics from three of the greats, at the Murray Arts Center in Kennesaw on August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Known for his award-winning show, REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG-THE Elton John TRIBUTE, Meyer is expanding his repertoire to include the crowd-favorite tunes of Billy Joel and Barry Manilow in addition to the Elton John fare his fans love. The evening will also include stories from Meyer's decades performing on the stage and screen, including memories from touring for two years with Barry Manilow himself.

Having taught himself how to play the piano using the music of these legends, it's only fitting Meyer bring them all together in this hit-filled evening celebrating the Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy award-winning composers. The concert will include such hits as "Bennie & the Jets," "Only the Good Die Young," "Mandy," "Copacabana," "Your Song," "Piano Man," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down in Me," and of course, "I Write the Songs." The show may be new, but the triple-threat performer will bring the same vocal prowess, winsome showmanship, and impressive piano skills he has come to be known for.

ELTON BILLY & BARRY-THEY WRITE THE SONGS, starring Craig A Meyer, will play for one night only at Murray Arts Center (1275 Stanley Road Kennesaw GA 30152) at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35-$50 and can be purchased Click Here. Visit www.AlmostEltonJohn.com for more information.

For the past fifteen years, Craig A Meyer has established himself as the leading Elton John Tribute artist in North America. Averaging over 100 concerts each year, his hit show REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG-THE Elton John TRIBUTE thrills audiences worldwide at Performing Arts Centers, Symphony Halls, Cruise Ships, Casinos, and Private Events.

Prior to creating his award-winning tribute show, Meyer worked in the worlds of TV, Film and Broadway. On Broadway, Meyer created the role of Clinton Badger in MGM's classic Meet Me In St Louis and toured nationally in Cats as Skimbleshanks, The Red Caboose in Starlight Express, and Mike Nulty in Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Atlanta performances include appearances at the Tony Award winning Alliance Theatre in the critically acclaimed Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris for which he also served as the choreographer. The production was honored with a Suzi Bass Award for Best Musical Production in 2008, and Meyer himself was thrilled to win the Suzi Bass Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. Meyer's creative contribution to the original production of Brel...was recognized with a Suzi nomination for Outstanding Choreography.

Regionally, he has starred in Forever Plaid (Frankie), A Class Act (Lehman Engel), Crazy For You (Bobby Child), 42nd Street (Billy Lawlor), The All Night Strut and the West Coast Premiere of The Thing About Men (Man).

Television and film appearances include guest-starring roles on "Necessary Roughness", "Will & Grace", "Good Morning Miami", "Family Law", "General Hospital", and "Fernwood 2nite" as well as working with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noise with Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.