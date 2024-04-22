Nikki Snelson Directs City Springs Theatre Company's LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Springs Theatre Company will continue its sixth season with the crowd-pleasing Legally Blonde: The Musical, part of the 2023-2024 PNC Bank Season, May 3 - 19, with direction and choreography by Broadway star Nikki Snelson.

In early 2007, Snelson originated the iconic role of exercise queen "Brooke Wyndham" in the world premiere of the musical in San Francisco, before performing the role in the Broadway production, directed by Jerry Mitchell. She can be heard on the cast recording of the show and can be seen in the popular filmed version broadcast on MTV.

"We are genuinely thrilled to have Nikki, a 3-time Broadway veteran, lending her considerable talent and knowledge to our production of Legally Blonde: The Musical," said Tony Award-winner and Atlanta-native Shuler Hensley, who serves as City Springs Theatre Company's artistic director. "As one of the standout performances in that original Broadway production of Legally Blonde, she is exceptionally qualified to bring this award-winning, fabulously fun musical to North Atlanta for our audiences to enjoy."

Legally Blonde: The Musical is the story of Elle Woods, a college student who seemingly appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her to move and attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school, where she struggles with peers, her professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends (and, of course, her faithful chihuahua, Bruiser) Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Legally Blonde: The Musical is based on the 2001 novel by Amanda Brown, and on the popular 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon. It opened on Broadway in 2007, then later transferred to London's West End, where it was named the Best New Musical at the 2011 Olivier Awards. Legally Blonde: The Musical features a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown. Music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

CAST

Elle Woods: Lily Kaufmann (Broadway's Monty Python's Spamalot and Broadway's Mean Girls)

Emmett Forest: Haden Rider (Frankie Valli in CSTC's upcoming Jersey Boys)

Paulette: Kayce Denise (CSTC's Hairspray, The Color Purple)

Professor Callahan: Bryant Smith

Warner Huntington III: Nick Walker Jones (recently seen as Lumiere in CSTC's Beauty and the Beast, Bob Gaudio in the upcoming Jersey Boys)

Pilar: Rayven Bailey

Margot: Owen Claire Smith

Serena: Mona Swain

Brooke Wyndham: Jennifer Geller (Broadway's Hamilton)

Vivienne Kensington: Sara Al-Bazali

Enid: Megan K. Hill

Kyle/Dewey: Marcello Audino

Ensemble: Grace Arnold, Emmanuel Cologne, Mandy Corbett, Timothy Ellis (Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun), Sammy Fossum, Jenna Gamerl, Arielle Geller, Emmanuel Kikoni, Lillie Langston, Charizma Lawrence, Candy McLellan, Roberto Méndez, Ryley Perry, Arielle Prepetit, Zac Pritts, Charles Pruitt, Zach Shanks, Brandon L. Smith, and Alyssa Yard

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAMS

Director/Choreographer: Nikki Snelson

Music Director: Ben Bryant

Conductor: Greg Matteson

Lighting Designer: Mike Wood

Sound Designer: Anthony Narcisso

Scenic Designer: David Robertson

Costume Designer: Amanda West

Production Stage Manager: Shay Holihan

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, May 3 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 9 | 8 p.m.

Friday, May 10 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 16 | 8 p.m.

Friday, May 17 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 | 2 p.m.

Legally Blonde: The Musical is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets ($42 - $98) are on sale now, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Gift cards and Discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the Box Office at 404-477-4365. CSTC's Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.