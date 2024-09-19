News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Running October 5- November 3, 2024.

By: Sep. 19, 2024
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Havoc Movement's Dracula: The Failings of Men. Running October 5- November 3, 2024.

DRACULA: THE FAILINGS OF MEN At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
Dracula: The Failings of Men will descend upon the halls of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this October. Come see the greatest vampire hunt of all time, led by Dr. Ada Van Helsing and Dr. Jack Seward. When a deserted ship crashes on the shore of London, strange things begin to happen. Men go mad and women sleepwalk straight into the arms of death in the flesh.

Written by Benedetto Robinson, this adaptation lets Bram Stoker's original prose shine. With fast-paced fights, aerial dance, and larger than life blood effects, Havoc Movement is thrilled to bring this twist on a classic to Atlanta at last.

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com.




