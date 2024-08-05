Colman Domingo's WILD WITH HAPPY To Open At Horizon Theatre Next Week!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Horizon Theatre continues its 40th season with the heartfelt comedy Wild With Happy, playing August 16 – September 15.

This uproarious hit from Off-Broadway by Colman Domingo (Oscar nominated for Rustin) follows the adventures of Gil, a man on a mission to find the perfect resting place for his mother. When his vivacious mother passes, Gil returns home and decides to have her cremated – despite his raucous Aunt Glo's desire for a traditional funeral and burial. Then his flamboyant best friend takes him on an unexpected road trip with his mother's ashes, and a furious Aunt Glo follows in hot pursuit with the sensitive funeral director in tow. Both outrageously funny and immensely touching, Wild With Happy is a wild ride through love, loss and, just maybe, The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Performances begin Aug. 16, with a Press Opening on Aug. 23 at 8pm. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Seating is general admission with a reserved seating section for subscribers. General admission tickets starts at $30 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $35 on Friday nights, Saturday nights and weekend matinees.

Prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability. Students under 25 can get $20 tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office or purchase Student Rush Tickets 30 minutes before show time if seats are available. There is limited accessible seating for those needing mobility accommodations, and it must be reserved by phone.

For tickets and more information, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.

