City Springs Theatre Company Reveals Updated Schedule for JERSEY BOYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Springs Theatre Company's regional premiere of the mega hit musical at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs runs through August 11 and an updated schedule of live performances has been revealed.

Directed by Atlanta's-own Shane DeLancey, and choreographed by Meg Gillentine, Jersey Boys tells the rags-to-riches story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, on their remarkable journey from the streets to the top of the charts, to their 1990 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The City Springs Theatre Company's production shines a special spotlight on home-grown talent, as the show's four leading men are all Atlanta-area residents. Presented by Resurgens Spine Center, Jersey Boys runs through August 11.

UPDATED PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE THROUGH AUGUST 11

Wednesday, July 31 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, August 1 @ 8:00pm

Friday, August 2 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, August 3 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, August 4 @ 2:00pm

Wednesday, August 7 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, August 8 @ 8:00pm

Friday, August 9 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, August 10 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, August 11 @ 2:00pm

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Jersey Boys took Best Musical honors at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, and features such chart-topping hits as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "Let's Hang On," "Walk Like A Man," and "Who Loves You." It has been performed globally in Canada, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia, and China.

"City Springs Theatre Company is very proud to be the first in the southeast region to present Jersey Boys," said CSTC Artistic Director and Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley. "Our audiences have been asking for this particular show since we opened. The production is truly stacked with talent onstage and off, and we're pulling out all the stops to bring audiences an experience that will rival any previous version of this show."

Jersey Boys premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2005, prior to its 13-year Broadway run, from 2005 to 2017. There have been productions of the show in Las Vegas, UK/Ireland, Toronto, Melbourne, Singapore, South Africa, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, and China.

Jersey Boys features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

CAST

Leading the cast of Jersey Boys is Haden Rider as Frankie Valli. Haden is a City Springs Theatre Company veteran, with recent roles in both Legally Blonde (Emmett) and Fiddler on the Roof (Perchik). Audience favorite Nick Walker Jones returns to CSTC for his sixth consecutive show, having appeared in Monty Python's Spamalot (Lancelot), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), and most recently Legally Blonde (Warner). Jones plays The Four Seasons' Bob Gaudio, alongside newcomer Alec Beard as Tommy DeVito, and JD Myers (CSTC's West Side Story) as Nick Massi. Returning to CSTC are Tyler Pirrung (as famed music producer and songwriter Bob Crewe), as well as Rob Millerick (as Hank Majewski), Amanda Fallon Smith (as Lorraine), and ensemble members Mallory Nolting, Meredith C. Rhines, Ruby Calamia, and Zachary Pritts. Making their City Springs Theatre Company debuts are Chris Damiano (as Gyp DeCarlo), Chloe Cordle (as Frankie's wife, Mary Delgado), Jordan Sam Rich (as Norm Waxman), Rayvon Love (as Barry Belson), Frankie Marasa 5th (as Joe Pesci), Samantha Lane (as Frankie's daughter Francine), and ensemble members Claudio Pestana, Asher Patten, Branden Hembree, and Keeley Cauble.

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAMS

Director: Shane DeLancey (CSTC's Monty Python's Spamalot)

Choreographer: Meg Gillentine (Broadway performer: Cats, Fosse)

Music Director/Conductor: Miles Plant (CSTC's Fiddler on the Roof, Anything Goes)

Lighting Designer: Mike Wood

Sound Designer: Anthony Narcisso

Scenic Designers: Mike Wood & Justin Gamerl

Costume Designer: Amanda West

Production Stage Manager: Gina Barone

Individual tickets to see Jersey Boys are on sale now ($42 - $108), with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com for more information. Gift cards and discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the Box Office at 404-477-4365. CSTC's Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Live performances of Jersey Boys are at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. This production contains adult language and is recommended for mature audiences.

Comments