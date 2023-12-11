BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; KINKY BOOTS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre 39%

Anthony Rodriguez - ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Aurora Theatre 29%

Tyrone Jackson - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 14%

Kathleen Bertrand - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Karla Harris - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Rhonda Thomas - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 21%

Stephanie Gore - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 19%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 13%

Kari Twyman - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 12%

Heather Schutz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Michael Short - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 8%

Janie Young - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

Shannon Champion - DAMN YANKEES - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Adriahna Arno, Joy Woods, & Team - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Kenneth Jones and Alexis Webb - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Katie Ledford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Precious West - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 13%

Atarius Armstrong - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Tyler Sarkis - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 12%

David Rossetti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 7%

Brian Jordan Jr - THE WIZ - True Colors 6%

Kari Twyman - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 5%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

PRECIOUS WEST - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Candy McLellan - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Tre Floyd - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 2%

Precious West - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 19%

Maggie verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 13%

Andrew Autry - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 10%

Shelsy Tity - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Chelsie Correll - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Kyle Eason - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 7%

Lauren Casola - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%

Amy Cain - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 5%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Lauren Casola - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Lauren Casola & Stephanie Cheversia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jay Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

Alan Yeong - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 10%

David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 9%

Jay Reynolds - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Alan Yeong - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

April Carswell - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 8%

Cole Spivia - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

JARROD BARNES - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Alan Yeong - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 4%

Alan Yeong - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Cole Spivia - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Tyler Ogburn - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Kat Dezell - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Cole Spivia - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Katarina Kristensen - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

JEN J. MADISON - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 2%

Jordan Hermitt - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Cole Spivia - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Jarrod Barnes - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jeff Cone - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - City springs theatre company 65%

MARLEY WAS DEAD TO BEGIN WITH - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 16%

LONG AGO AND ONLY ONCE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 10%

LORE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 14%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Sylvia Haynie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Keri Twyman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 9%

Zach Stolz - MATILDA - Woodstock Arts 9%

Rachel Rudd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 7%

Charlie Miller - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

Cathe Hall Payne - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Scott Rousseau - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Michael Stewart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Kenneth Jones - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Paul Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 10%

David Rossetti/Candy McLellan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 9%

Paul Conroy - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

QUINN XAVIER HERNANDEZ - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Clifton Guterman - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Jessica De Maria - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Katie Chambers - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN - Aurora Theatre 1%

Jennifer Acker - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Scott King - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 13%

Brian Wittenberg - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 12%

James Crisp Jr. - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 10%

JP Haynie - THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Zac Phelps - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 4%

Ane Mulligan - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Player's Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Christine Anderson Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Amber Brown - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Joanie McElroy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Tyson White - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 2%

Hanna Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Bill Andrews - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Rodney Johnson - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Rick Adams - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

Wally & Jeannie Hinds - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Cathe Payne - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Barry West - 4 OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Jan Jensen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

Lindsay Bytof - THE MINOTAUR - Theatre Arts Guild 1%

Blair Sanders - TWELFTH NIGHT FLIPPED - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 12%

Heidi McKerley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 12%

Paul Pierce - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House, Columbus, GA 8%

AMANDA WASHINGTON - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 8%

Kate Bergstrom - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

Rebecca Wear - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 6%

Rebecca Gossett - THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 5%

JL Reed - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Melissa Foulger - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Justin Ball - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 5%

Tinashe Kajese Bolden - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 4%

Eric J. Little - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Rodney Johnson - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Becca Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Amber McGinnis - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jemma Alix Levy - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 2%

Tim Stoltenberg & Matt Torney - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Matt Torney - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 13%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 10%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act3 Productions 10%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 9%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 5%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 4%

XANADU - Act3 Productions 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Woodstock Arts 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 3%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 2%

WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild At Sugar Hill 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 4%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 3%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 3%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 1%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 1%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 0%

POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 26%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 15%

Bradley Rudy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Taylor Sorrell - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 9%

Lee Moragn - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 7%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 5%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Lee Morgan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Reingold - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

Mike Woods - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

TONI STERLING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

D. CONNOR McVEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 8%

Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 7%

David Reingold - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Mary Parker - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

MARANDA DEBUSK - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Kevin Frazier - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - Dominion Entertainment 4%

TONI STERLING - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

TONI STERLING - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Toni Sterling - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Michael Carver - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Rochelle Denise Riley - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 2%

Michael Carver - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Beate M. Czogalla - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

David Reingold - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Ben Rawson - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Ben Rawson - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Queshan Hayes - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%

Ben Rawson - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 1%

Michael Carver - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Michael Carver - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Nestor Jaenz - AVENUE Q - Macon Little Theatre 16%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 16%

Cory Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 14%

Barbara Macko - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 10%

Laura Voss - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Brian Osborne - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Laura Voss - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Paul Tate - XANADU - Act3 Productions 8%

Kathy Burazynski - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Avery Britt and Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 17%

Ann-Carol Pence - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 13%

ASHLEY PRINCE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Alli Reindhart - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

S. Renee Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

BUCKY MOTTER - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Ann-Carol Pence - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

AMANDA WANSA MORGAN - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Holt McCarley - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Ann-Carol Pence - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

Dell Phillips - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

John-Michael d'Haviland - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse 17%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 10%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 9%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 7%

XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 5%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 5%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

PETER PAN - Lolek’s story tellers 3%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 14%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

CATS - City springs theatre company 9%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company 48%

DELI - Lionheart Theatre Company 22%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 15%

VLADIMIR'S DINER - LOLEK'S STORYTELLERS - Lolek’s productions 15%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 36%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 23%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 19%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 11%

BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 6%

PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 3%

FLEX AT LINCOLN CENTER - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 13%

Lillian Coughlin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Heather Coy (Belle) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Hope Weisheit - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 7%

Max Posilero - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 5%

Bryan Avila - HAIR - Theatre Macon 5%

Spencer Maddox - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 4%

Bekah Medford - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Marie Kuzian - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Chas Pridgen (Fred) - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Hannah Marie Smith - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Hailee Zuniga - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Kayla Perry - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 3%

Caroline Kirk - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Sophie Decker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Hamilton - HAIR - Theatre Macon 2%

Alex Williams - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Jalisa Jordan - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Branden Hembree - XANADU - Act3 Productions 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

Joy Woods - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Jackson Trent - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Christian Sharp - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Karastyn Bibb - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wendell Scott - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

Christian Becerra - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springer Opera House 8%

RUSSELL SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 7%

Anna Dvorak - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Spencer Dean - CATS - City springs theatre company 6%

Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 6%

Kayla Furie - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Mary Nye Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Bethany Irby - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

NIKO CARLEO - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Blake Fountain - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Dustin Presley - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Marliss Ameia - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

CHRISTINA LEIDEL - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

Michael Joshua Williams - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

George Lovett - THE WIZ - True Colors 2%

Brad Raymond - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Max Walls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Max Walls - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Harry Francis - CATS - City springs theatre company 2%

Christian Magby - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kendra Johnson - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

James Allen McCune - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Ben Thorpe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 21%

Rhede Haley-Simpson - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 11%

Maggie Verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Annie Sinatra - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Addie Tavormina - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 5%

Susan Goodwin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 4%

Megan Cleary Jurkovic - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Dean Coutris - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Michael Short - QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Casey Cudmore - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Barbara Macko - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Abby Hodges - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Amy Arnold - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jackson Trent - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Elliott Young - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Thomas Jenkins - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Libby Williams - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Aris Averkiou - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Donna Chalmers - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 1%

Daphne King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Susan Goodwin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Holly Spires - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Hunter Showalter - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Topher Payne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

SHANNON MURPHY - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 9%

Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 7%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Skyler Brown - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Sofia Palmero - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

YINGLING ZHU - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Patrick Hamilton - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

PARRIS SARTER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

SEKOU LAIDLOW - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

Vanna Pilgrim - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

CAROLYN COOK - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

Dan Reichard - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 3%

Sparkle Morton - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Marcello Audino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Matthew Busch - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jessie Kuipers - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Sarah Hofaker - HAMLET - ACT1 Theatre 2%

John Romanski - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 1%

JAMES YI - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 1%

Christin Ivy - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 15%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 12%

LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 10%

THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 8%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 3%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Woodstock Arts 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 3%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 1%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 0%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 16%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 9%

KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 8%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 8%

I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 7%

THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 6%

ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 5%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 5%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 5%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

DEAR JOHN - Tre’s Place 2%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Tre’s Place 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 20%

Lisa Sherouse Riley - MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 18%

JP Haynie - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 16%

Sean Newman & Marty Wallis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 13%

Mike Clotfelter - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Tanya Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Angie Short - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Christine Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Stephanie McDonald, Adriahna Arno, Charlie McDonald, & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Alyssa Paduano & Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Dave Conley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matthew Swindell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 10%

SEAMUS BOURNE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 9%

Kelley Tighe - CATS - City springs theatre company 9%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

STEPHANIE BUSING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

Bobby Johnston - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Tanya Orellana - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

BAILEY McCLURE FRANK - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Julie Ray - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Ash Bingham - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SEAMUS M. BOURNE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Shannon Robert - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - ROOTED - Horizon Theatre 1%

Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Raquel M. Jackson - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Bobby Johnston - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Nestor Jaenz - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 19%

Adam Jarrard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 17%

Elliott Wall - HAIR - Theatre Macon 12%

Charles Bedell - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Matthew Snurkowski - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Charlie Miller - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Matthew Snurkowski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Charlie Miller - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Tim hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Liu & Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Kate Hoang - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 13%

JEREMIAH DAVISON - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Daniel Terry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

Jeremiah L. Davison - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Daniel Pope - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Brady Brown - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Andre Eaton Jr. - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Sharath Patel - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Anna Lee & Daniel Pope - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 4%

Mikaela Fraser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

MIKEALA FRASER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

TYEHIMBA SHABAZZ & CHRIS LANE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

Mikaela Fraser - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Amari Hicks - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Dan Bauman - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Brady Brown - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Becca & Michael Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. & Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 13%

Laura Ashlynn Pridgen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Tim hinojosa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Katie Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 8%

Alex Self - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Jim Dailey - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 4%

Bekah Medford - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Alexis Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 3%

Sophia Wells - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

Brian Barnett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 3%

Allison Pratt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Bianca Dixon - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Matilda McGuinness - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 3%

Tyler Stella - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 2%

Loren Collins - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Charles Bohanan - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Andrew Goodall - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Mitchell Witcher - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Lily Bourgeault - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Jacquie Bosma - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Remelie Heide - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%

Jennifer Waldman Gross - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 1%

Alex Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

JR McCall - XANADU - Act3 Productions 1%

Benjamin Taylor - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

EMMA JEAN SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Russell Scott - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Tina Fears - THE WIZ - True Colors 5%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Caty Bergmark - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Isa Martinez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

MEGAN K. HILL - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 4%

Latrice Pace - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Kiaosha McGoughy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta's New Theater in the Square 4%

Ane Mulligan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Jacob Ryan Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Jalise Wilson - CATS - Aurora Theatre 3%

Candy McLellan - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jordan Patrick - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

KEVIN HARRY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 3%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Janine Ayn - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Kristine Reese - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Jessenia Ingram - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Cory Phelps - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Alexandria Joy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Kayce Grogan Wallace - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

India Tyree - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Arianna Hardaway - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 18%

Walker Davis - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 17%

Gabby Sowell - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 16%

Blake Fountain - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Michael Short - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 5%

September Carter - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Elizabeth Coats - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Olivia Schaperjohn - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Justin Collins - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Michael Short - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Emily Sterner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Steve Silverio - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Jamilyn Joy Upchurch - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Nancy Powell - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - The New Depot Players 1%

Spencer King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Boozer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Caleb DeGuire - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

John Daly - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Lucy Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Richard O'Mark - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

ALIYA ROSE KRAAR - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 9%

Tate LeClair - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 8%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

Brittani Minnieweather - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 7%

Arianna Hardaway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Anthony Rodriguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

David Gregory - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

Lory Cox - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Kelley Dixson - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

CAROLINE DONICA JUNG - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Rhyn McLemore - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

RYAN VO - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Marita McKee - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Tom Key - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Asha Basha Duniani - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Cristian Gonzales - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Jacob York - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Chris Hecke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

D Norris - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Gina Rickicki - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Robin Bloodworth - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre 32%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lionheart Theatre Company 24%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 15%

MY CLASSMATE’S AN ALIEN - Main Street Theatre 12%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 10%

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS - OnStage Atlanta 5%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company 29%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Springer Opera House 18%

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY - Alliance Theater 17%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS - Synchronicity Theatre 8%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 8%

STILES & DREWE’S GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Aurora Theatre 8%

PUPPET PALOOZA SATURDAYS - Stage Door Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

Macon Little Theatre 18%

Theatre Macon 17%

Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Act 3 Productions 7%

Woodstock Arts 6%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

OnStage Atlanta 5%

Momentum Arts 3%

Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Snellville Performing Arts 2%

School Street Playhouse 2%

Merely Players Presents 1%

Dallas Theater 1%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Live Arts Theatre 1%

Main Street Theatre 0%

Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0

