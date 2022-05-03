Aurora Theatre To Help Launch World-Premiere Farce SWINDLERS

Aurora Theatre and Broadway Factor introduce Chris Anthony Ferrer's delightfully fun farce, Swindlers which will start its Atlanta run May 19 - June 5 at Lawrenceville Arts Center's Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre.

Broadway Factor founders and producing partners Jim Kierstead and William Fernandez are recipients of Tony Awards, Emmy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. Their resumes boast smash-hits like musicals Mrs. Doubtfire and Kinky Boots as well as the acclaimed revival of Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Leune. Now they are ready to add Swindlers to that streak of success. Based on a growing national reputation and continued commitment to Latinx artists and audiences, Aurora Theatre were chosen as their partner for this highly anticipated new venture. Aurora hopes to send the show to the Great White Way with a rousing debut staging, a fitting finale for the inaugural season at the new Lawrenceville Arts Center.

''Working with Aurora has been an incredible experience," William Fernandez, Broadway Factor Founding Producer shared, "The work they do is definitely Broadway quality. They have treated Swindlers wonderfully. They are a true testament that top notch work is being done outside New York."

Swindlers comes from first-time playwright Chris Anthony Ferrer. The debut play is a hilarious farce centering around bungling burglars Jerry and Miles who are set to make easy pickings of a millionaire Miami mansion. The heist turns wildly hysterical in a circus of window-breaking, code-name-using, bear-skin-rug-scaring and people-killing events that reveal a chance for these small-time crooks to make the biggest score of all time. The cat burglars find themselves deep in a madcap caper, trying to be first to find a $300 million diamond and get out alive!

The star-studded production boasts talented artists from the Atlanta area and beyond. The cast includes several artists making their Aurora Theatre debut, including RenÃ© Granado, Mark Hernandez, Krystal Mosley, Irina Vazquez and Tamil Periasamy. Returning Aurora favorites include Chris Kayser, Cristian Gonzalez, Marcus Hopkins-Turner and Rose Bianco. The exceptional design team bringing the new play to life on stage are Scenic Designer Julie Ray, Costume Designer Ivan Ingermann, Lighting Designer Kevin Frazier, Sound Designer Ayanna G Coleman and Props Designer Ryan Bradburn. At the helm of the production is gifted director Ivan R. Lopez.

"Aurora has had a longstanding commitment to fostering new work. With the opening of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, we can now commit to being future contributors to Broadway and commercial theatre," Ann-Carol Pence, Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director, "The world premiere of Swindlers comes at the right time for our community, who is ready to move past the somber nature of the past 2 years. It is a way for folks to gather with the healing power of laughter."

Recommended for teens and adults, Swindlers contains mature themes, language and suspenseful situations. Performances run May 19 - June 5. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 678.226.6222.

At this time, Aurora Theatre will allow full capacity seating. Masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated patrons. The specific protocols for each performance are subject to change. Please check auroratheatre.com for protocol and programming updates.