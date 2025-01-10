August Wilson's MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Announced At Springer Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The second half of the Springer Theatre's 2024-25 season opens January 23 with August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the Tony Award-winning portrayal of the life and struggles of a Black female blues singer in 1927 Chicago.

Wilson's landmark play is a celebration of early 20th- century Black culture and a critique of systemic oppression in the music industry. Opening January 23 at 7:30 PM, it is more than just a performance; it is a return to the roots of the blues and a homecoming for Ma Rainey, whose successful career started at the Springer.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is part of Wilson's well-known and highly regarded Pittsburgh Cycle, a collection of ten plays that chronicle the lives of African-Americans in the early to mid-20th Century. Inspired by a combination of African-American experiences during that time period, the play highlights the exploitation of Black artists in the music industry, mainly focusing on the struggles of Ma Rainey, a larger-than-life and hard-as-nails entertainer. The plot's tension centers on Rainey's contentious interactions with her band members, manager, and record producer as they attempt to control her artistry and music, while disregarding her needs and desires.

Gertrude "Ma" Rainey is one of the most influential pioneers of early 20th-century blues music. Born here 1886, she is credited with transforming the blues genre into a powerful expression of African-American life, especially in the rural South. Known as the "Mother of the Blues," her career spanned the 1920s and 1930s as she became one of the first African American women to write and record blues music. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom acknowledges her place in history and explores the forces that shaped her experiences as a Black woman in the entertainment industry.

Columbus has long been proud of its connection to Ma Rainey, who first performed on stage at the Springer at the age of 14. More than a century later, the theatre continues to be a cultural cornerstone in the community and Rainey's local roots make her story particularly significant for a theater that has long celebrated and championed the richness of cultural diversity. The decision to stage Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the Springer is a fitting tribute to both Ma Rainey's legacy and the impact of the Springer Theatre. As one of the oldest regional producing theaters in the country, the Springer has long been a platform for bringing essential stories — especially those of African Americans — to the stage.

Springer Artistic Director Keith McCoy also directs the production. "The choice to feature Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a fitting tribute to the city that helped shape the blues legend," he said. "The play is a powerful portrayal of Rainey's determination to control her music and narrative in an industry that sought to exploit her talent." McCoy acknowledges that selecting this production as part of the season was an easy decision that reflects the theatre's commitment to cultural diversity. "Presenting this work in Rainey's hometown, the Springer brings attention to the historical and cultural significance of Rainey's life and music while also acknowledging the deep ties between the artist and the city that nurtured her."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom runs January 23 through February 2 on the Springer's MainStage. As an added incentive, the Springer offers the Curtain Call ticket discount program, providing significantly discounted tickets to last-minute attendees. Tickets, showtimes, and discount information are available by calling the box office at (706) 327-3688, visiting the website at www.springeroperahouse.org, or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.

Comments