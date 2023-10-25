Arts Garage Partners with Impact 100 to Generate Many Extra Drumbeats from Original $100,000 Grant

Arts Garage Partners with Impact 100 to Generate Extra Drumbeats in Boynton Beach

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced that it is partnering with the philanthropic Impact 100 Palm Beach County to generate many additional drumbeats from the $100,000 grant it received nearly a decade ago.

In 2014, Impact 100 PBC awarded the original grant to Arts Garage to provide theater workshops and create a dynamic youth drumline. For six years, this audience-rousing drumline had multiple iterations at Arts Garage before going into storage during the COVID shutdown.

“After locating the drums this past summer, I contacted JoAnne Greiser, Grants Management Advisor at Impact 100 PBC, to which ownership of the drums had reverted, to discuss what to do with the valuable instruments,” explained Waldo. “After they were inspected by Matthew Nichols, FAU's Director of Percussion Studies, we collectively decided to donate the 18 drums and uniforms to the Boynton Beach High School Band.”

‘Receiving the original $100,000 grant from Impact 100 PBC was a real blessing to Arts Garage, and we are very pleased that together we can keep the generous drumbeat going strong in the years to come,” she added.

Impact 100 PBC was formed by a group of female philanthropists to connect, engage, and inspire women to improve our community by awarding multiple $100,000 grants to local 501c3 nonprofit organizations, allowing them to launch or expand high-impact initiatives or programs in Southern Palm Beach County. In its first 12 years, Impact 100 PBC awarded $100,000 grants to 56 different nonprofits. For more information, please visit https://www.impact100pbc.org.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit Click Here.




