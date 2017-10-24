truTV Premieres New Comedy Series AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS Tonight

Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris cordially invites you into her home with the premiere of her new comedy series AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS, premiering tonight, Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30pm ET/PT on truTV. In this series co-created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello, Amy will show off her diverse but necessary homemaking skills. These skills range from creating popsicle stick buddies and gutting a fish to making raisin necklaces and entertaining businessmen. Each episode will revolve around a traditional theme, such as: entertaining the grieving, the craft of love making, and cooking without pots and pans. As always, Amy will use her unique expertise to entertain guests, demonstrate her know-how by preparing meals, and exhibit her can-do spirit by attempting to work out personal issues.



Throughout the 10-episode first season of At Home with Amy Sedaris, Amy will be joined by a cavalcade of guest stars including Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (SHE LOVES ME, NINE), Scott Adsit, Rachel Dratch, Cole Escola, Heather Lawless, David Pasquesi, Sasheer Zamata, and many more. Below watch a clip featuring Amy and Jane Krakowski:



Check out Sedaris' appearance on last night's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT in which she discusses her new comedy:





A prolific actress, author, comedian and rabbit educator, Sedaris has appeared often on screen, both large and small. She is the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the hit cult comedy series Strangers with Candy and half of the Obie-winning "Talent Family" playwright team (with her brother, David). The duo have written such works as such works as ONE WOMAN SHOE, STITCHES and STUMP THE HOST. She is also the author of two best-selling books, I Like You: Hospitality UNDER THE INFLUENCE and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.



Sedaris received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Play for 2000's THE COUNTRY CLUB.

