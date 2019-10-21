Zachary Noah Piser to Join Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN as Evan Alternate; Plus New Cast Begins Tomorrow

Zachary Noah Piser will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen on November 26, 2019 as the 'Evan alternate', playing his first performance as Evan at the matinee on Wednesday, November 27. Piser played the role in the Toronto production of Dear Evan Hansen and takes over from original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown, who plays his final performance on Saturday, November 23.

Tomorrow night (October 22), Dear Evan Hansen welcomes Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck. Each is reprising the roles they originated on tour; Jared and Phoebe make their Broadway debuts tomorrow night, and Christiane returns to Broadway for the first time in more than 6 years. As previously announced, Jessica Phillips will join the Broadway company as Heidi Hansen on November 26 as well.





