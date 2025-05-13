Yusuf / Cat Stevens Sets Long-Awaited Memoir 'Cat On The Road to Findout'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yusuf/Cat Stevens has announced his long-awaited memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout. Launching in the U.K. through Constable on Sept. 18 and in North America on Oct. 7 through Genesis Publications, the new autobiography is an extraordinary soul-baring journey through the triumphs, trials, and transcendental quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures of our time.

More than a memoir, the Yusuf/Cat Stevens story is a backstage pass to the mind of a man who has lived a thousand lives. From his folk troubadour beginnings, to the glamorous chaos of ‘60s pop stardom, to his ‘70s reign as a generational voice, his songs formed a musical odyssey that intricately recorded the journey to self-discovery. Then came his unexpected departure from superstardom, embracing Islam and leaving fans heartbroken.

Missing from the public narrative has been the intimate story of his deeply emotive transformation – until now. Cat On The Road To Findout finally reveals the curious complexity and intellectual reasoning behind his navigation through life – a voyage which has now culminated in his return to music and art, to share his lessons of life with those seekers, dreamers, and believers, who still love and admire him. He remains true to the optimistic message of his melodic peace train.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens says: “I’ve been on an amazing journey, which began in the narrow streets of London, and led me through the most iconic cities, to perform upon the great stage of Western culture, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition and artistic pinnacles; freely exploring vast ranges of religions and philosophies, wandering through churches, temples, all the way to the Holy abode in Jerusalem — ignoring myths and warnings — and crossing the foreboded, desert heartlands, to arrive at the House of One God in Abrahamic Arabia. What finally elevated my perspective was a luminous Book that perfectly alchemized my thoughts, beliefs, with human nature. It taught me Oneness, and my place and purpose within the universe."

Cat Stevens rose to fame in the swinging ‘60s with chart-topping pop hits such as “Matthew and Son” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest.” His early career was interrupted by a near-fatal battle with tuberculosis – a turning point that ignited his quest for peace and understanding. Emerging from this experience, he rapidly rose to become one of the most prolific singer/songwriter icons of the ‘70s, captivating the world with soul-stirring anthems such as “Wild World,” “Father and Son,” “Peace Train,” and “Morning Has Broken.” His classic albums Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman, and Teaser and the Firecat have earned him a rightful place in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Following another dangerous encounter with fate and a near-drowning experience in 1975, Cat’s life took a spiritual turn as he converted to Islam and changed his name to Yusuf Islam. Leaving the music industry behind, Yusuf dedicated his life to God, family, and humanitarian work, for which he received numerous prestigious international honors, including the World Award for "humanitarian relief work helping children and victims of war” and the Man of Peace Award, voted for by The Nobel Peace Laureates.

The latest chapter is Yusuf’s return to music, through which he has re-joined his past and present lives. Now known as Yusuf/Cat Stevens – a name that represents the synergy between the two key periods of his existence – his inspirational story is one of quest, survival, and redemption. With more than 100 million records sold and billions of streams, his soulful voice and poetic lyrics continue to inspire, now intertwined with a life of activism and altruism. As a campaigner for faith education, ecological consciousness, and humanitarian work, Yusuf has become a global advocate for peace and coexistence.

Cat On The Road To Findout unveils the untold chapters of Yusuf’s remarkable journey, illustrated with dozens of drawings in his own hand and archival imagery, self-penned with raw honesty and poetic insight. The long-awaited memoir invites readers to a rare glimpse into the soul of a man who has lived multiple lives in one.

Cat On The Road To Findout will be published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format, the latter narrated by the author. To preorder the book and join the presale for his upcoming book tour later this year, visit catstevens.com

Photo Credit: Aminah Yusuf