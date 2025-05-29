Young Dancemakers Company Reveals Lineup for 30th Anniversary Touring Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Dancemakers Company will celebrate its landmark 30th season this summer with a spirited series of original works created and performed by the teens themselves.

Founded three decades ago by Alice Teirstein (1929–2022) and now thriving under the artistic leadership of Jessica Gaynor, with music direction by William Catanzaro, the company marks this milestone with its annual touring program, presented from July 30 to August 7, 2025, at various locations across NYC.

This year's edition continues YDC's mission of amplifying teen voices through dance, showcasing new choreography developed during intensive summer training, alongside repertory from the award-winning guest company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wed, July 30 @ 1:00 pm | Fieldston School Auditorium, 3901 Fieldston Road, Bronx

Thu, July 31 @ 1:00 pm | Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn

Fri, August 1 @ 2:00 pm | Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, Manhattan

Mon, August 4 | Harlem School of the Arts (private performance)

Tue, August 5 @ 2:30 pm | Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Queens

Wed, August 6 @ 1:00 pm | Lehman College Studio Theatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd W., Bronx

Finale Concert: Thu, August 7 @ 7:30 pm | Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, Manhattan

All performances are free and open to the public. Reservations are required. To reserve tickets, visit bit.ly/ydcevents. For group sales, email youngdancemakers@gmail.com.

The 2025 season features guest teaching artists Catherine Kirk and Donovan Reed of A.I.M, along with additional workshops in Flamenco (with Arielle Rosales of Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana), West African Dance (with alumna Noele Phillips), and partnering (with Bridgman|Packer Dance).

This year's Choreographer/Composer Project, curated by Catanzaro, pairs students with professional composers including Clifton Anderson, Sidney Marquez Boquiren, Luke Cissell, Matt Evans, Kevin Farrell, Matt Frey, Victor See Yuen, Kennedy Taylor-Dixon, Nioka Workman, and Anna Young. The project fosters deep collaboration between sound and movement.

Artistic Director Jessica Gaynor shares: “It is with great pride and also humility that we reflect on three decades of Young Dancemakers Company and the many remarkable artists who have emerged from our program. More than ever, we emphasize that this is their company — a place where young creators not only learn the craft of dance-making but are empowered to express their unique voices through choreography. We remain steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and artistic excellence as we celebrate our past, honor the mission set forth by founder Alice Teirstein, and look boldly toward the future. We are especially excited to mark this milestone season with repertory from A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, connecting our students to one of today's most celebrated and visionary dance artists.”

YDC's Music Director William Catanzaro, who has been with the company almost since its inception, reflects on the musical component of the program: “Young Dancemakers Company has always been a unique creative outlet for young students. In 2018, we added a composer component that has made YDC perhaps one of the first and only programs in the country to offer this opportunity. I have been Music Director for YDC since 1997 — first with Alice Teirstein as Artistic Director and now with Jessica Gaynor. It makes me immensely proud to be part of this program.”

This season's guest teaching artist and Princess Grace Statue award recipient and MacArthur Fellow, Kyle Abraham says: "Working with young artists is vital to our dance ecosystem. I'm thrilled to be a part of YDC's 30-year celebration, and honored to have my work involved with the development of our future dancemakers and change-makers.”

2025 Company Members are Jordan Alequin, Peace Akinoye, Kayla Bruno, Nahla Cooper, Mackenzie Elkaim, Lisa Fernandez, Thais Fernandez, Maya Gasper, Jade Gonzalez, Mia Gonzalez, Nadiya Halls, Seren Mody, Cheyenne Moses, Wendy Ortiz, Milan Peoples, Jazmine Thomas, Savion Trice, Ofure Vincent, Asilah Watters

Representing NYC Public High Schools: Success Academy High School Liberal Arts Brooklyn, Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts, Democracy Prep Endurance High School, Dewitt Clinton High School, Professional Performing Arts High School, Edward R. Murrow High School, Talent Unlimited High School, University Neighborhood High School, Lower Manhattan Arts Academy, Performing Arts and Technology High School, Fordham High School for the Arts.