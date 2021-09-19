You&I And City Artist Corps Present THRESHOLD

Experiential performance collective You&I, helmed by Fernando Moya Delgado and Allie Marotta, presents THRESHOLD, an interactive performance experience taking place in Washington Square Park. Performances are October 2nd and 3rd, tickets are available for reservation now.

THRESHOLD is a continuation of the work presented in earlier projects such as TBD: The Live Devising Project, looking to delve further into the investigation of the relational nature of audience participation in the live devising of an individualized, mini piece of theatre. THRESHOLD is presented as a part of the NYC City Artist Corps grant program via New York Foundation for the Arts.

Where/When:

Washington Square Park (Washington Square, New York, NY 10012)

October 2nd and 3rd, 12pm-6pm EST in 20min intervals

Accessibility: Audience participants will experience the piece in Washington Square Park, so comfort moving around in an outdoor space is required. This performance can accommodate audience participants who speak English and Spanish. Please contact experienceyouandi@gmail.com with any accessibility questions or concerns.

Tickets:

Tickets are free and are available in person on a first come, first serve basis. In person wait list will also be available.

Please send press ticket requests to experienceyouandi@gmail.com.

About the work:

THRESHOLD is a mini-participatory experience in which audience members have the opportunity to become a part of the work. Based on the idea of a doorway and the thought of, "What's on the other side?," audience members will participate in a live devising process to create a new performance piece just for them. THRESHOLD is both an experiential journey and an exercise in listening and hearing human stories. This fleetingly intimate piece seeks to find what human connection is left and offers a chance to not only be heard, but also validated. Taking place in Washington Square Park, this piece also intends to bring radical joy and good energy to a highly politicized space, allowing for a sense of taking back public space by the people, for the people. THRESHOLD is an absurd, whimsical, process based adventure and looks to create the gift of a common experience for those who choose to join us on this collaborative journey to whatever is on the other side.