Yo Yo Ma's Percussionist Shane Shanahan Will Perform at DROM

Percussionist Shane Shanahan’s Audacity (Live) is a celebration of the distinct power of cross-cultural collaboration and the transcendent beauty of collective creation.

Shane has combined his studies of drumming traditions from around the world with his background in jazz, rock and Western art music to create his own unique, highly sought-after style. Since 2000 he has been touring around the globe performing with Yo-Yo Ma as a founding member of the Grammy-Award winning Silkroad Ensemble and served as Co-Artistic Director of Silkroad from 2017-2020.

The show at DROM will feature musicians on the album: Audacity (Live) features accomplished musicians from around the globe. Hailed a “stirring voice” by the New York Times, Roopa Mahadevan is a leading second-generation Indian classical and crossover vocalist in the American diaspora, known for her powerful, emotive voice, and versatility, Acclaimed composer and instrumentalist Kaoru Watanabe 's work is grounded in traditional Japanese music while imbued with jazz, improvisation, and experimental music elements. Violinist Megan Gould is a versatile performer of Middle Eastern, Greek and popular music. Her comfort within a wide range of styles, her responsiveness to other musicians on stage, and a soulful improvisational style make Megan a sought-after element in many musical projects. Guitarist, Brad Shepik has recorded nine albums and performed at major festivals and clubs with various World Music ensembles across Europe and North America. Bassist Edward Perez works have been performed by the likes of The Silkroad Ensemble, Yo-Yo Ma, Alan Gilbert, Cristina Pato, Ignacio Berroa, Latin-grammy nominated Peruvian singer Jorge Pardo, and oud virtuoso Kenan Adnawi.

Roopa Mahadevan says, “This project was an amazing way to connect with so many artists who are deeply committed to their craft. Shane's familiarity with numerous world traditions and his composing vision is the connective tissue. Lucky for me, he loves the intricacies of Indian classical rhythms! Under Shane's gentle guidance, we create new worlds, the music speaks for itself and the pursuit of that beauty.”

The music compositions on this album provided a generous platform for the artists to craft a dynamic new sound that weaves together Indian, Middle Eastern, Japanese, jazz, rock, and minimalist traditions. Each track is an individual journey that draws us into its search for hope, humanity, and connection across difference, at a time when so many forces are striving to divide us.

"Shane Shanahan's debut album, Audacity (LIve) is a bold, transformative work that pushes the boundaries of rhythm and melody. His ability to blend global influences with innovative percussion techniques creates an album that is both deeply rooted and refreshingly original. It's an inspiring testament to his artistry and vision,” Louis Levitt, Bright Shiny Things

Audacity (Live) is available for pre-order here: brightshiny.ninja/audacity-live

