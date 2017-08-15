YOUNGER Continues to Break All-Time Series Records with Highest-Rated and Most-Watched Episode Ever

Following several weeks in a row of season highs, the fans have spoken again and made it clear that this season of YOUNGER is absolutely can't-miss television. The August 9th episode, "Fever Pitch," delivered the highest ratings in series history in L+3 across all key demos, including a .92 in Adults 25-54, a 1.43 with Women 25-54, a .77 with Adults 18-49, and a 1.23 with Women 18-49.



"Fever Pitch" was also - for the second week in a row - the most-watched episode in "Younger" history, with 1.4 million viewers in Live + 3.



Highest playback among all key demos in series history.



"Younger's" Facebook Live aftershow, "Getting Younger," also continues to grow, with last Wednesday night's episode garnering 257K video views and engaging 26K users, the highest on all counts season-to-date since the premiere week episode.



"We are ecstatic that 'Younger' continues to grow week after week to now its highest ratings EVER," said Frank Tanki, General Manager of TV Land & CMT. "It proves what we've been saying since earlier this year - this is the best season yet, and viewers obviously agree."



In this week's episode of "Younger" - airing Wednesday, August 16th at 10pm ET/PT - Liza gets an opportunity to edit a potential bestseller, but it comes with emotional strings attached. Josh makes a new connection with the help of Liza, and Maggie ruffles some feathers with her neighbors. Get a sneak peek here.



About TV Land TV Land is the programming destination for consumers in their 30s and 40s, with hit original series and acquisitions on-air, on TVLand.com and on the TV Land app.

Image courtesy of TV Land

Related Articles