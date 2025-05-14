World Premiere of TEARS AND GLITTER and MIMETIC DESIRE Comes to Backdoor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Salt & Sage will present the Glitter & Desire, the World Premieres of playwright Mikki Gillette’s Tears and Glitter & Mimetic Desire, playing in rep from May 30th through June 29th at the Backdoor Theatre.

In this moment, when the federal government is waging an all-out attack on the trans community, it’s never been more urgent to share authentic trans stories. Glitter & Desire is answering that call with these ensemble shows featuring eleven trans actors playing trans roles. Tears and Glitter engages with this political moment directly, depicting a community of trans activists responding to anti-trans governmental attacks and white nationalism in an unnamed red state, while Mimetic Desire is a comedy, celebrating trans joy via the dating mishaps of an incestuous trans friend group in college.

These productions mark the fourth and fifth collaborations between Gillette and Dean, who paired earlier on The Queers (2022), My Perfectly Valid Objections (2023) and No More Candy (2024).