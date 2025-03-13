World Music Institute to Present Vieux Farka Touré

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Malian master guitarist, vocalist, and social activist Vieux Farka Touré will return to Brooklyn Bowl. Vieux Farka Touré, known as "The Hendrix of the Sahara," was born in 1981 in Mali and is the son of iconic guitarist Ali Farka Touré. Ali Initially opposed Vieux's musical aspirations due to the hardship that he had experienced, but with help from family friend kora maestro Toumani Diabaté, Vieux eventually convinced his father to give him his blessing shortly before Ali passed in 2006. Vieux started his career as a drummer but secretly learned guitar, recording tracks with his father before Ali's death. His debut album in 2007, proceeds of which were donated to malaria prevention, honored his father's legacy. The performance will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Vieux's second album, Fondo (Six Degrees), showcased his unique sound blending rock, Latin music, and other African influences, gaining critical acclaim. He performed at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and released a live album. His third album, The Secret, featured collaborations with renowned artists including Dave Matthews, and highlighted the bond between father and son; the title track is the last collaboration between Vieux and his late father. With the heralded release of The Secret, Vieux Farka Touré has clearly established himself as one of the world's rare musical talents and a guitar virtuoso with a distinct style that always pays homage to the past while looking towards the future.

In 2012, Vieux released The Tel Aviv Session with Idan Raichel, followed by the culturally significant Mon Pays (my country) in 2013, emphasizing Mali's beauty amidst turmoil. He continued to collaborate with Raichel and other artists, releasing several acclaimed albums, including Touristes in 2015 and Samba in 2017. During the COVID pandemic, he recorded Les Racines, returning to his musical roots, and released Ali, a collaborative tribute to his father with indie rock trio Khruangbin, earning global acclaim. Vieux is also dedicated to philanthropy, founding Amahrec Sahel to support education and culture in Mali and leading The Ali Farka Touré Foundation to preserve his father's legacy.

Opening act Saha Gnawa brings North African futurism to the U.S., uniting the founders of Innov Gnawa with leading figures from New York City's jazz and contemporary music scenes to reimagine modern Gnawa music.