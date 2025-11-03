World Music Institute to Present Mariam (Of Amadou & Mariam)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World Music Institute will present MARIAM of Amadou and Mariam with 'L'Amour à la Folie' as part of the Changemakers Series at Sony Hall. The performance will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

For over forty years, Amadou & Mariam joyfully intertwined their love story with a musical career that established them as cherished ambassadors of Malian and African music worldwide. The Grammy Award-nominated husband-and-wife duo graced the stages of the world's largest festivals and opened for rock legends like U2 and Coldplay. Following Amadou's passing in April 2025, Mariam and her devoted musicians honor her late husband with the melodies that brought the couple fame, along with songs from their final album, L'Amour à la Folie.

Set for release on October 24th, L'amour à la Folie, stands as a powerful testament to their lifelong creative bond. Written and recorded together over seven years, it captures the duo's enduring chemistry and spirit. Completed while Amadou was still alive, the record carries a deep emotional weight, its songs resonating as echoes beyond time. Following a period of mourning, it is Mariam's wish to return to the stage with this work-an album that honors their shared legacy and closes their extraordinary story together with grace and love.

This tribute concert is part of WMI's Changemakers series, in recognition of the couple's tireless work as ambassadors for Sightsavers International, campaigning to end discrimination against children with disabilities, and fundraising for the Bamako Institute for the Young Blind, where they famously met and fell in love.

The CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.