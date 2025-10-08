World Music Institute to Present Aynur in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Music Institute will present Aynur on Sunday, November 2 at Symphony Space. WMI proudly co-presented the NYC debut of Aynur in 2018 along with the School of Jazz at the New School, and gladly welcomes her back.

Her extraordinary career has featured collaborations with internationally acclaimed musicians, such as Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, Maestro Riccardo Muti, Kayhan Kalhor, Javier Limón, and Kinan Azmeh, who joined her on stage at WMI's 2018 show. Aynur is deeply committed to preserving Kurdish and Alevi musical traditions and merging them with contemporary Western styles. Through her work, she has significantly influenced today's Kurdish musical landscape, creating a link between history and the present. Her ability to unite people through music solidifies her status as one of the most powerful and influential artists who exemplifies the Women's Voices series.

WMI's Women's Voices series celebrates female artists' role in preserving and promoting their respective cultures and traditions.