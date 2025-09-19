World Music Institute Reveals Date And Venue Change For CHANDRIKA TANDON: DIVINE ECSTASY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025 Grammy-winner and two-time Grammy-nominee Chandrika Tandon will present Divine Ecstasy at Peter Norton Symphony Space, with an ensemble of instrumental and vocal musicians. In this concert, she will unveil her August 2025 release, Soul Ecstasy, with songs from her other albums, for an evening of storytelling, chanting, and audience participation.

While she had a deep love for music since childhood, Chandrika's career as a global business leader kept her from pursuing that passion until a crisis of spirit motivated her to once again make it a central focus of her life. She is now dedicated to elevating human happiness through music and education-working on the dual prongs of emotional and economic well-being.

For two decades, she has explored mantras through music, bringing them to the world using a pristine classical raga base and applying ancient Vedic wisdom to our times with chanting. She has received thousands of messages from listeners who have experienced profound healing effects, from the easing of physical pain to the quelling of addiction. Her album Soul Call received a Grammy nomination, and her most recent album Triveni won a Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album. Her Soul Ecstasy continues this tradition.

Chandrika has made ancient Sanskrit mantras and slokas accessible to wide audiences through her work with community and school choirs, including her current work as Artist-in-Residence for the award-winning Young People's Chorus of New York City. She has performed at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Washington DC's National Mall.

The Sacred Sounds of Healing series highlights artists, cross-cultural collaborations, and interactive ancillary events that celebrate and promote the transformative power of music and sounds from diverse spiritual and ethnic traditions. This initiative aims to heal and foster peace, joy, and unity through the universal language of music. The series is made possible with the generous support of Chandrika Tandon.

ABOUT THE TOWN HALL

The Town Hall's mission is to provide affordable world-class entertainment by new and established artists to a diverse audience; to inspire the youth of our community to appreciate and participate in the arts at The Town Hall and in schools through our Education Outreach Program; and to preserve and enhance The Town Hall as a historic landmark venue for the enjoyment and cultural enrichment of generations to come.

Originally founded in 1921 by suffragists, this national landmark has played host to countless cultural and musical milestones. Its vibrant, progressive, and diverse programming has solidified its status as an iconic New York City institution.