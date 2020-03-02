World Music Institute Presents Niño De Elche With Special Guest Dancer Leonor Leal
WMI presents Niño de Elche with special guest dancer Leonor Leal. Presented in collaboration with the Flamenco Festival New York at (le) poisson rouge, Saturday, March 14, 2020, Doors 7 pm | Leonor Leal 8 pm |
Niño de Elche 9 pm
Presented in collaboration with the Flamenco Festival New York, this show explores what nuevo flamenco looks and sounds like today, featuring some of the most exciting and innovative performers of the genre.
Francisco Contrera Molina, professionally known as Niño de Elche,, is considered by many critics to be one of the most influential innovators in contemporary flamenco music. A young, multi-disciplinary artist, he infuses his traditional flamenco singing with contemporary music and media. In his latest project "Colombiana", he explores the fluid connection between Spanish flamenco rhythms such as the guajira and the milonga and the music of the Afro-Andalusian Caribbean - not focusing on the past, but looking forward to what's next for flamenco.
He will be joined by Leonor Leal who is widely recognized as one of the best flamenco dancers in Spain today.
Tickets: $35 advance | $40 Day of Show | Standing room with limited unreserved seating.
