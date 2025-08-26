Works & Process to Present Dance Theatre of Harlem: ART OF THE DUET with Rotunda Dance Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present Dance Theatre of Harlem: Art of the Duet on Monday, September 22, 2025 at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Performances will be held in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 3 PM and 7 PM, with tickets starting at $25. Each ticket also includes admission to the Rotunda Dance Party at 8 PM, presented in partnership with Guggenheim’s Member Mondays.

About the Program

Arthur Mitchell, founder of Dance Theatre of Harlem, was celebrated for his artistry in adagio, or partnering work, and frequently inspired George Balanchine’s choreography. That legacy of extraordinary duets continues in DTH’s repertory, highlighted by the iconic pas de deux at the heart of Firebird.

The signature ballet returns in 2026, revived from its 1982 premiere with choreography by John Taras, Stravinsky’s legendary score, and Geoffrey Holder’s dazzling designs. Audiences will get a preview of this unforgettable duet, presented alongside other striking pairings from DTH’s repertory. The program will feature commentary from Robert Garland (Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem), Jonathan Stafford (Artistic Director, New York City Ballet), and Donald Williams (former DTH Principal Dancer and original Firebird cast member).

Rotunda Dance Party

Following the performance, the Guggenheim rotunda transforms for Dancing in the Streets, an interactive celebration with ballet-inspired warm-ups, classic soul beats, and a joyful cipher that builds to a Soul Train–style finale. The evening also includes access to the Guggenheim’s exhibition Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. Admission includes both the stage program and Rotunda Dance Party.

About Works & Process

Works & Process champions performing artists at every step of creation, from studio to stage. Each season, it produces over 25 residencies and behind-the-scenes programs, blending performance highlights with artist conversation. Beyond the Guggenheim, the initiative partners with institutions including 92NY, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage to bring process-driven art to diverse audiences.