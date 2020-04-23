Works & Process at the Guggenheim Releases Virtual Commissions Schedule Through First Half of May

To financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, announces Works & Process Virtual Commissions. With the generosity of our board, Works & Process will grant over $40,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while observing social distancing guidelines, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm.

Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez kicked off the series on April 19 and 20:

Confirmed Schedule to Date:

April 26 - Kamala Sankaram and Preeti Vasudevan; April 27 - Conrad Tao

May 3 - Michael R. Jackson; May 4 - Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher

May 10 - Karma Styles and Omari Wiles; May 11 - Gus Solomons, Jr.

May 17 - LaTasha Barnes; May 18 - Evita Arce

Commissioned Artists

Evita Arce * Ephrat Asherie * Brandon Stirling Baker * LaTasha Barnes * Hope Boykin * Brian Brooks * Rena Butler * Chris Celiz * Anthony Roth Costanzo * Dylan Crossman * Machine Dazzle * Michelle Dorrance * Tom Gold * John Heginbotham * Michael R. Jackson * John Jarboe * Gabrielle Lamb * Pontus Lidberg * Missy Mazzoli * Ryan McNamara * Andrea Miller * Calli Quan * Anthony Rodriguez * Penny Saunders * Claudia Schreier * Gus Solomons jr. * Conrad Tao

Commissioned Collaborations

Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung * Joshua Bergasse, Sara Mearns, Zoe Sarnak and Margot Siebert * Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher * Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook * Tony Buck, Jamar Roberts, and David Watson * Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez * Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon * Jack Ferver and Jeremy Jacob * Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott * Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher * Isaac Mizrahi and Pam Tanowitz * Nico Muhly and Adam Tendler * Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young * Michael Novak and Josh Prince * Kamala Sankaram and Preeti Vasudevan * Dan Siegler and Dawn Sinkowski * Karma Styles and Omari Wiles

BalletX Partnership

The current circumstances no longer permit the Works & Process on June 14, featuring BalletX summer offerings, including a glimpse into the creative process of choreographers Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Calli Quan and Penny Saunders. To continue to support these choreographers, their creative process, and company dancers, Works & Process Virtual Commissions in partnership with BalletX will provide the resources for the choreographers to workshop solos and duets (for dancers sheltering together), using Zoom video conferencing with dancers from BalletX. These works will premiere on Works & Process social media channels on June 14 and 15 at 7:30pm.

Details are available at www.worksandprocess.org and the commissions will broadcast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.





