Works & Process will present New York City Ballet: Jamar Roberts on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY. Tickets start at $25.

Audiences will experience a preview of Roberts’ third commission for New York City Ballet, premiering the following week at the Fall Fashion Gala. The new work brings together ballet and high fashion, with costumes designed by Dutch innovator Iris van Herpen. NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan will moderate a discussion with Roberts, and members of the company will perform excerpts from the piece. Following the program, guests are invited to continue the conversation during a post-performance reception in the Guggenheim rotunda.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process at every stage, Works & Process produces residencies and presentations that blend artist discussion and performance highlights. Its programs go beyond the proscenium, culminating in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda that extend dialogue between artists and audiences.

Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies annually, building on its bubble residency model developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a network of partners across the Northeast, the program has supported over 1,000 artists, offering 24/7 studio access, housing, health insurance enrollment support, industry-leading fees, and travel stipends. Many incubated works have gone on to tour nationally and internationally, with recognition from major funders and institutions.

In addition to the Guggenheim, Works & Process collaborates with organizations including 92NY, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and SummerStage at City Parks Foundation, curating free outdoor dance programs and citywide initiatives.

About New York City Ballet

Founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, New York City Ballet quickly became recognized worldwide for its bold athleticism and contemporary aesthetic. Jerome Robbins joined as associate artistic director in 1949, shaping the company’s repertory alongside Balanchine. Today, under Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and Executive Director Katherine Brown, NYCB continues its founders’ mission: to preserve Balanchine and Robbins’ legacy while commissioning new work that speaks to the present. Through performances, touring, education programs, and media, NYCB strives to make ballet accessible to the widest possible public.