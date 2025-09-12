Works & Process Reveals 2025 - 2026 Residencies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process has revealed its 2025-26 residencies. Each year, Works & Process produces more than 20 creative residencies via a network of over a dozen partner venues in five states. Artists and projects are curated and - starting in 2025 - also selected through an open call. Residency support can span the entire life of a project, from first explorations in the studio to final rehearsals for the premiere, and even touring. The 2025-26 resident artists and projects represent a wide range of dance traditions, from ballet to contemporary, percussive, street and club forms.

Works & Process residencies include fees of $1050 per artist/per week, 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a transportation stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. The residency partners are located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, and offer studios or theaters to artists. Most residencies are for one week and culminate in an open rehearsal or showing for the local community. Between now and May 2026, Works & Process will produce 22 weeks of residencies, supporting over 150 artists.

"These residencies provide an environment where artists can deeply tap into their creative potential," says Duke Dang, Executive Director of Works & Process. "Artists need focused time and space to have the freedom to experiment without interruptions, along with financial support. We guarantee all three."

"Residencies are a critical piece of our commissioning support," notes Caroline Cronson, Producer of Works & Process. "We typically provide commissioned projects with multiple residencies over several years - truly 'studio to stage.' For example, The 24/7Diner, an evening-length dance and community celebration by ballroom legend Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington, will have been developed through three Works & Process residencies by the time it premieres with us in January 2026 - and we are thrilled it's been selected for a 2025 National Dance Project production award."

Works & Process also cultivates partnerships with organizations in New York City, with an eye towards providing expansive support to artists: collaborations in 2025-26 include projects with the 92Y, CUNY Dance Initiative, Onassis ONX, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Fall 2025 Residencies

Ayodele Casel: Freedom...In Progress

September 8-21, 2025: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Shen Wei Dance Arts

September 22-26, 2025: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Johnny Loves Johann: Johnny Gandelsman with John Heginbotham, Caili Quan, Jamar Roberts, & Melissa Toogood

September 29- October 6, 2025: The Yard

*Works & Process commission

Sun Kim Dance Theatre: Alien of Extraordinary

October 27-November 2, 2025: Modern Accord Depot

Parsons Dance with Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington: New work

November 2-9, 2025: Catskill Mountain Foundation

*Works & Process co-commission

SPEAK featuring Rachna Nivas, Rukhmani Mehta, Michelle Dorrance, and Dormeshia

November 21-25, 2025: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

*in partnership with the 92Y

Princess Lockarooo: The NutWAACKer

December 8-12, 2025: Peter B. Lewis Theater at Guggenheim New York

*Works & Process commission

Xin Ying: In the Folds of Her Purple

December 8-14, 2025: PS 21: Center for Contemporary Performance

*In partnership with Onassis ONX

Winter/Spring 2026 Residencies

Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet

January 2-7, 2026: The Campus at Marlboro Music

*Works & Process commission

Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington & The Masterz at Work Dance Family: The 24/7 Diner

January 2-7, 2026: The Campus at Marlboro Music

*Works & Process commission

New Chamber Ballet: New work

January 2-9, 2026: The Campus at Marlboro Music

New Jersey Ballet: SoulCry (New work by Roderick George)

January 2-9, 2026: ArtYard

*Works & Process commission

Adesola Osakalumi: Akinola

January 3-10, 2026: Bethany Arts Community

Baye & Asa: At the Alter

January 5-10, 2026: Catskill Mountain Foundation

Kristine Bendul & Abdiel: The Lineage Project

January 5-10, 2026: The Church

BOCA TUYA | Omar Román de Jesús: SaYAHAIRA YAHAIRA

January 5-12, 2026: The Watermill Center

Arturo Lyons: Vogue Orchestra

January 10-16, 2026: Bethany Arts Community

Orlando Hernández & the Knee-Heart Connection: Too soon to discover planets, too late to discover islands.

February 8-14, 2026: Bridge Street Theatre

Chase Brock Experience: Come Home

March 30 - April 5, 2026: Catskill Mountain Foundation

REYNA: New work

May 4-10. 2026: Bethany Arts Community

Sydnie L. Mosley Dances: New work

May 11-17, 2026: Bethany Arts Community

CUNY Dance Initiative and Works & Process Joint Residency

A Lady in the House Dance Company/Nubian Néné: New work

August 2025-June 2026: CUNY Dance Initiative rehearsal residency at Queens College

May 4-10, 2026: Works & Process residency at Bethany Arts Community