Works & Process Reveals 2025 - 2026 Residencies

Works & Process has revealed its 2025-26 residencies. Each year, Works & Process produces more than 20 creative residencies via a network of over a dozen partner venues in five states. Artists and projects are curated and - starting in 2025 - also selected through an open call. Residency support can span the entire life of a project, from first explorations in the studio to final rehearsals for the premiere, and even touring. The 2025-26 resident artists and projects represent a wide range of dance traditions, from ballet to contemporary, percussive, street and club forms.
Works & Process residencies include fees of $1050 per artist/per week, 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a transportation stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. The residency partners are located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, and offer studios or theaters to artists. Most residencies are for one week and culminate in an open rehearsal or showing for the local community. Between now and May 2026, Works & Process will produce 22 weeks of residencies, supporting over 150 artists.
"These residencies provide an environment where artists can deeply tap into their creative potential," says Duke Dang, Executive Director of Works & Process. "Artists need focused time and space to have the freedom to experiment without interruptions, along with financial support. We guarantee all three."
"Residencies are a critical piece of our commissioning support," notes Caroline Cronson, Producer of Works & Process. "We typically provide commissioned projects with multiple residencies over several years - truly 'studio to stage.' For example, The 24/7Diner, an evening-length dance and community celebration by ballroom legend Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington, will have been developed through three Works & Process residencies by the time it premieres with us in January 2026 - and we are thrilled it's been selected for a 2025 National Dance Project production award."
Works & Process also cultivates partnerships with organizations in New York City, with an eye towards providing expansive support to artists: collaborations in 2025-26 include projects with the 92Y, CUNY Dance Initiative, Onassis ONX, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.
Fall 2025 Residencies
September 8-21, 2025: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park
September 22-26, 2025: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
September 29- October 6, 2025: The Yard
*Works & Process commission
October 27-November 2, 2025: Modern Accord Depot
November 2-9, 2025: Catskill Mountain Foundation
*Works & Process co-commission
November 21-25, 2025: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
*in partnership with the 92Y
December 8-12, 2025: Peter B. Lewis Theater at Guggenheim New York
*Works & Process commission
December 8-14, 2025: PS 21: Center for Contemporary Performance
*In partnership with Onassis ONX
Winter/Spring 2026 Residencies
January 2-7, 2026: The Campus at Marlboro Music
*Works & Process commission
January 2-7, 2026: The Campus at Marlboro Music
*Works & Process commission
January 2-9, 2026: The Campus at Marlboro Music
January 2-9, 2026: ArtYard
*Works & Process commission
January 3-10, 2026: Bethany Arts Community
January 5-10, 2026: Catskill Mountain Foundation
January 5-10, 2026: The Church
January 5-12, 2026: The Watermill Center
January 10-16, 2026: Bethany Arts Community
February 8-14, 2026: Bridge Street Theatre
March 30 - April 5, 2026: Catskill Mountain Foundation
May 4-10. 2026: Bethany Arts Community
May 11-17, 2026: Bethany Arts Community
A Lady in the House Dance Company/Nubian Néné: New work
August 2025-June 2026: CUNY Dance Initiative rehearsal residency at Queens College
May 4-10, 2026: Works & Process residency at Bethany Arts Community
