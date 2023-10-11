Works & Process Presents Wus Poppin NYC With Kwikstep And Rokafella In Partnership With The Pocantico Center

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Works & Process Presents Wus Poppin NYC With Kwikstep And Rokafella In Partnership With The Pocantico Center

Works & Process presents Wus Poppin NYC with Kwikstep and Rokafella Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm, Sketching with Street Dancers Volume 7 (Animation) 6:15 pm - 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.worksandprocess.org/.

Street Dance

Wus Poppin NYC with Kwikstep and Rokafella

6:15 -7:15 pm Sketching with Street Dancers Volume 7 (Animation) in the rotunda

7:30pm Performance in the Peter B. Lewis Theater

For one week this fall, hip-hop legends Kwikstep and Rokafella gather dancers representing New York's Poppin community for a Works & Process LaunchPAD creative residency at the Rockefeller Estate's Pocantico Center to facilitate intergenerational transference of knowledge. See the culmination of the residency in a one-night-only show-and-tell in which audiences will get to see "Wus Poppin." Before the program, join Lafotographeuse (Amanda Adams-Louis) for Sketching with Street Dancers Volume 7 (Animation), a 60-minute observation drawing session with two movement models in the Guggenheim rotunda.

Cast includes:

Float Master John

Lockatron John

Loose Joint

Klown

Peaches

Future

Ocean

Ice O

Fresh Frank

Sketching with Street Dancers Volume 7 (Animation) is an observational drawing session that connects movement, mark making and music. The event is structured around timed drawing exercises designed for the audience (sketchers) to track, trace and transmit two dancing models' movements on paper. The drawing session will be followed by a brief gallery walk for sketchers and movement models to see the results of their collaboration and connect in real time.

Instructor, James "Cricket" Colter will demonstrate drawing techniques for sketchers to convey the lines, shapes, patterns, accents, articulations and gestures performed by the dancers. Noelle Salaun will serve as the timekeeper and music selector. Dance artists, Kinen (Lite Feet) and Mugen (Flexn) are the featured movement models. Both models will highlight movements that fall within the Animation family through their respective Street Dance forms. Sketching with Street Dancers was created by Lafotographeuse (née Amanda Adams-Louis) & is produced by Kut The Rug Institute. Sketching materials will be provided. Artists are welcome to bring their own pencils and drawing paper. Sketching with Street Dancers Volume 7 (Animation) is free and open to everyone. No RSVP is required.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Peformance Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.



