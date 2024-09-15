Wolfgang Muthspiel Releases New Album 'ETUDES/QUIETUDES'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With his new solo program, Etudes/Quietudes, Austrian guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel celebrates the acoustic guitar, the instrument he switched to at the age of 13. (He had been trained to play classical music on violin.) The core of this new recording is a collection of concert etudes composed by .Muthspiel. Each of these 11 etudes explores a different aspect of the music for guitar, ranging from reflective to animated.

The etudes are linked by four other pieces, such as Muthspiel's heartfelt homage to Bill Evans ("For Bill Evans"); a sarabande by Johann Sebastian Bach (on which he improvises with elements from the sarabande, consisting of 3 pieces); a theme by Paul Motian ("Abacus"), partly improvised; and a fast miniature called,"Triplet Droplet."

With Etudes/Quietudes, Muthspiel effortlessly spans the gap between the two musical worlds that have been decisive in his musical life: the classical guitar and the art of improvisation derived from jazz. However, this program is not a crossover effort, as Muthspiel blurs the boundaries that might limit his creativity. Both on stage and in the recording studio, the guitarist achieves an intimacy that de-emphasizes the music's technical demands, yet places a continuous parlando, a constant musical speech, at the center.

Etudes are basic exercises for musicians. They serve to refine certain skills and develop into captivating concert pieces. "I wrote my own etudes to practise certain technical aspects. Then I fell in love with the compositional process they inspired," says Muthspiel. "Etudes celebrate craft!" he continues, "Craft is a central point for me - all the musicians I admire have spent a lifetime working on their personal sound."

"The composer and guitarist draws parallels here to meditation and sport and emphasizes the beauty of repeated practice, which he personally enjoys as a grounding ritual. Just like spiritual practices and athletic training, etudes foster a deep-rooted mastery," he explains. "It's a basic attitude from which creativity blossoms."

The new album, Etudes/Quietudes presents compositions that are primarily concert pieces. Muthspiel enjoys playing in front of audiences. Although these pieces are written specifically for the classical guitar, they can also be performed on other instruments. The etudes were recorded at the Vienna Radiokulturhaus. The album was mixed in the south of France with the great Gerard Haro at Studio La Buissonne.

"For me, this album is a musical narrative - a reflection of my journey from violinist to classical guitarist to jazz musician," shares Muthspiel. "I invite listeners to join me on this sonic journey to experience the essence of my story translated into music."

Etudes/Quietudes is released on CD and LP on Clap Your Hands (CYH) and is available on all major streaming platforms. In addition, the score with the 11 etudes can be purchased as a download or in the form of a printed music book that also includes the CD.

TRACKS

1. Etude Nr 1 (Tremolo) 3:01

2. Etude Nr. 4 (Pedal) 3:31

3. Triplet Droplet 1:18

4. Etude Nr. 5 (Chords) 1:31

5. Etude Nr. 6 (Triplets) 2:29

6. Etude Nr. 7 (Brahms Minor) 3:41

7. Etude Nr. 8 (Melting Chords) 3:12

8. Etude Nr. 9 (Schildlehen) 2:31

9. Etude Nr. 10 (Sixths) 2:23

10. Etude Nr. 11 (Vamp) 1:36

11. Etude Nr. 12 (Furtner) 3:15

12. Etude Nr 13 (Arpeggio) 1:35

13. Sarabande (Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite BWV 995) 1:43

14. Between Two Sarabandes 2:53

15. Sarabande (Reprise) 1:46

16. Abacus (Theme by Paul Motian) 3:02

17. For Bill Evans 3:43

Live Recording at ORF RadioKulturhaus Vienna - "Ö1 Radiosession" Host: Helmut Jaspar / Sound: Martin Leitner

Mixed by Gérard de Haro at Studio La Buissonne

Published by Clap Your Hands

All music composed by Wolfgang Muthspiel except 13, 15, 16

Published by Wolf Music/AKM

Photo by Laura Pleifer

Design by reimanndesign

Wolfgang Muthspiel plays an acoustic guitar made by Jim Redgate