Win a Call From Lin-Manuel Miranda or Mo Rocca When You Fill Out the 2020 Census

Due to popular demand, NYC Census 2020 extended and expanded its contest, "You Can Count on New York." Now, from May 13 through May 27, New Yorkers who complete the census online and enter the contest have a chance to receive a personal call from composer, producer, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda or humorist and best-selling author Mo Rocca. NYC Census 2020 today also released a video that captures Lin-Manuel Miranda calling one of his biggest fans in New York City during the first round of the contest. In the video, Miranda thanks a New Yorker for doing their part to ensure New York City gets its fair share of funding for schools, hospitals, and roads and ensuring that New York City does not lose political representation in Washington, D.C. and Albany as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be entered into the contest, New Yorkers must complete the census at my2020census.gov on their computer or smartphone, take a photo or screenshot of the confirmation screen, e-mail the image, their name, neighborhood, and borough, and one sentence about what the census means to them to info@census.nyc.gov. For full contest rules, visit https://www1.nyc.gov/site/census/get-involved/count-on-new-york.page.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mo Rocca both represent the diverse and creative spirit of New York City, and we look forward to connecting them to New Yorkers who are dedicated to our city and our collective future," said Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020. "This partnership will help us continue to motivate New Yorkers to receive their fair share of billions of dollars for education, health care, housing, roads, and more."

Before this contest, NYC Census 2020 previously worked with Miranda on one of several public service announcements from celebrities and other high-profile figures, including Justice Stephen Breyer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and performer Cardi B, to get out the census count. The PSAs have emphasized how the census is safe, easy to fill out, and vital for New Yorkers to make their voices heard and their communities counted.

Given the spread of COVID-19, the NYC Census 2020 campaign is focused on encouraging New Yorkers to self-respond to the census now. If New Yorkers take a few minutes to self-respond now from the safety and security of their own homes, they will avoid a knock on their door during the door-to-door enumeration period over the summer.

The census is now more accessible than ever, and it can be completed without leaving the home or coming into contact with any other person. All New Yorkers can complete the census by visiting My2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-22020.

The census determines whether New York City receives its fair share of hundreds of billions distributed by the federal government every year for important programs and services. The census also leads to direct investments in New York City's health care system. For example, census data determines allocations for funding for CHIP and hospitals. What's more, it's how public health officials get the foundational data that public health experts use to plan for and manage situations like COVID-19.

The more New Yorkers who fill out the census, the more money the city receives for schools, health care, transportation, job training, and so much more. The census also determines each state's fair share of representation in Congress, as well as how local, state, and federal legislative district lines are drawn, meaning the power of New York City's voice in Washington, D.C., and Albany is also based on the census.

New Yorkers can fill out the census at my2020census.gov or via 15 different phone lines:

English 844-330-2020 Spanish 844-468-2020 Mandarin 844-391-2020 Cantonese 844-398-2020 Vietnamese 844-461-2020 Korean 844-392-2020 Russian 844-417-2020 Arabic 844-416-2020 Tagalog 844-478-2020 Polish 844-479-2020 French 844-494-2020 Haitian Creole 844-477-2020 Portuguese 844-474-2020 Japanese 844-460-2020 Telephone Display Device (TDD) 844-467-2020

