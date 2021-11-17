Win Tickets and a VIP Package to Sarah Brightman's A Christmas Symphony Tour

Celebrate the holidays with Sarah Brightman! Set to kick off on Friday November 26th in Bethlehem, PA, the nearly 20-city outing 'A Christmas Symphony Tour' will hit multiple markets throughout the U.S. Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah will deck the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits.

One lucky reader will have a chance to win two (2) "A Christmas Symphony" Gold VIP packages. Each special package includes a premium Price Level 1 ticket to "A Christmas Symphony" in the city of your choosing, plus ...

-A special collectible keyring from Sarah's Signature Collection with Swarovski in a beautiful gift box

-An "A Christmas Symphony" laminate to remember your evening

-An "A Christmas Symphony" concert program

-Priority check-in and entrance with dedicated on-site staff

Fans can also purchase tickets and VIP packages to all "A Christmas Symphony" tour dates

here: http://sarahbrightman.com/tours

The contest ends November 21 at 11:59pm ET. A winner will be notified the next day via email.





-Winners are notified via email following the draw and must outline the selected tour city of their choosing.

-Tickets (2) will be left at Will Call (by venue) for pick up (ID will be required) and are not transferable.

-Guest(s) will need to check in at the marked VIP check in table located in the venue's lobby. Once name(s) are verified by the onsite VIP coordinator, the contents of the VIP GOLD package (Keyring, laminate and concert program) will be given to the winner(s). Package contents will not be mailed out and must be picked up.

-Important note for ALL ticket holders: event entry guidelines are subject to change regarding COVID-19 event protocols. Be sure to check your event venue website regularly or prior to attending the event for the latest requirements.